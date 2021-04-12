Cloudera Collaborates with NVIDIA to Accelerate Data Analytics and AI in the Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced that Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) will integrate the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark 3.0 . Deployed on NVIDIA computing platforms, the software enables enterprises to accelerate data pipelines and push the performance boundaries of data and machine learning (ML) workflows to drive faster AI adoption and deliver better business outcomes, without changing any code. With the release earlier this year of Applied ML Prototypes (AMPs) in CDP and the power of NVIDIA computing, customers like the Internal Revenue Service and the Office for National Statistics UK can not only jumpstart fully packaged ML use cases, but also accelerate data processing and model training at a lower cost across any on-premises, public cloud, or hybrid cloud deployment.

Enterprise data engineers are utilizing data sets on a magnitude and scale never seen before, such as transforming supply chain models, responding to increased levels of fraud, or developing new product lines. For data scientists, the bottlenecks created by massive amounts of data directly impact the cost and speed at which companies can train and operate models across the organization. Cloudera and NVIDIA's integration is expected to give enterprises the ability to quickly respond to emerging and ongoing business challenges and deliver insightful analytics.

"We need to be able to make accurate decisions at speed utilizing vast swathes of data. That challenge is ever-evolving as data volumes and velocities continue to increase," said Joe Ansaldi, IRS/Research Applied Analytics & Statistics Division (RAAS)/Technical Branch Chief. "The Cloudera and NVIDIA integration will empower us to use data-driven insights to power mission-critical use cases such as fraud detection. We are currently implementing this integration, and are already seeing over three times speed improvements for our data engineering and data science workflows."

For every company struggling with massive data sets, an open-source GPU-accelerated data science pipeline means the difference between being able to train models or never being able to do them at all. Such a pipeline can directly empower an organization's ability to transform using artificial intelligence. GPU-accelerated Apache Spark 3 runs seamlessly on CDP, allowing organizations to support HPC, AI, and data science needs – from research to production – with a secure, scalable, and open platform for machine learning.

"At a time when speed is everything, businesses are relying on the power of data more than they ever have. Our collaboration with NVIDIA will give customers the rocket fuel they need to better understand their data and realize the true transformational potential of AI," said Arun Murthy, Chief Product Officer, Cloudera. "CDP analytic experiences are purpose-built to enable data specialists to confidently navigate the storm of both exponential data growth and siloed data analytics, operating across multiple public and private clouds. Deepening our existing integration with NVIDIA is a natural next step for us. Our customers will be able to maintain the competitive edge they already have by using our enterprise data cloud services."

"Apache Spark is a cornerstone of the machine learning and data analytics pipelines enterprises rely on to remain competitive," said Scott McClellan, Senior Director, Data Science Product Group at NVIDIA. "The processing power of NVIDIA-accelerated computing and Spark analytics running on Cloudera Data Platform provides the flexibility to meet deadlines when time is of the essence, and save on costs when the bottom line is most important."

The RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark will be available in CDP Private Cloud this summer. NVIDIA and Cloudera will roll out additional accelerated offerings in CDP over time, starting with Accelerated Deep Learning and Machine Learning in CDP Public Cloud in May. You can learn more about this new collaboration at NVIDIA's GTC this week: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/gtc/

