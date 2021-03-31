Cloudera Data Platform Available on Google Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera , (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) is now available on Google Cloud. CDP is a hybrid and multi-cloud data and analytics platform that offers unparalleled security and governance for the world's largest enterprises. The addition of CDP for Google Cloud enables Cloudera to deliver on its promise to offer its enterprise data platform at global scale. Google Cloud is emerging as the public cloud of choice for a number of key enterprises and the availability of CDP on the platform will bring even more choice, capabilities, and scale to customers.

Finding hidden patterns in data can mean the difference between being a market leader or falling behind. Businesses have too much data and not enough time to analyze it. To stay ahead of the competition, unlocking real-time insights from data is critical. CDP Data Hub on Google Cloud allows companies to get positive business results fast with instant access to quality data on a scalable, open source, enterprise data cloud platform.

Cloudera Data Platform on Google Cloud uses Cloudera's Shared Data Experience (SDX), to create secure data lakes in an organization's Google Cloud account and provision analytic and machine learning services in minutes instead of weeks. It replaces tedious scripting with 'set it and forget it' convenience. With CDP on Google Cloud, companies can easily migrate existing data pipelines to Google Cloud or quickly set up new ones that can ingest data from a number of existing or new data sources.

"We've seen enterprises increasingly prioritize portability across cloud providers and between the public cloud and the enterprise datacenter to maximize agility and avoid lock-in," commented Dale Vile, CEO, Freeform Dynamics. "As such, Cloudera's support for GCP, in addition to AWS, Azure and on-premises environments, is in tune with the kind of hybrid/multi-cloud strategy organizations are putting in place to allow flexible data utilization across their business."

"The pace of our digital transformation has accelerated exponentially this past year," said Nico Wolf, Chapter Lead - Big Data Platform Engineering at Commerzbank. "Participating in an early test of Cloudera Data Platform on Google Cloud has been helpful in showing us how the combination of the two could deliver the speed and agility required by the business without compromising on data security or governance."

"Fueled by our open source DNA, Cloudera helps companies make sense of every bit of data across hybrid, multi-cloud and on-premises architectures," said Mick Hollison, President, Cloudera. "Cloudera helps the majority of the top 100 companies included in the Fortune 500 harness insights while enabling secure, centralized governance and compliance over the entire data lifecycle. We're pleased to be bringing our expertise to Google Cloud."

"We are committed to delivering the technology and partnerships to support businesses' data-driven digital transformations and to help them put data in the hands of every team," said Sudhir Hasbe, Senior Director, Product Management at Google Cloud. "Bringing Cloudera to Google Cloud enables customers to rapidly deploy and manage its platform and applications at global scale."

"Cloudera Data Platform on Google Cloud is an ideal first step for our joint customers to support hybrid cloud," said Arun Murthy, Chief Product Officer, Cloudera. "Companies can run advanced analytics from our data lifecycle platform and easily extend or replicate the use cases on premises to Google Cloud."

CDP Data Hub on Google Cloud will be generally available on March 31, 2021.

