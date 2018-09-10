Cloudera Expands Machine Learning and Data Warehousing Solutions on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MICROSOFT IGNITE – Cloudera, Inc. , (NYSE :CLDR ), the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud, announced today three solutions and cloud services operated on Microsoft Azure that enable data-driven enterprise organizations to capitalize on large-scale data sets in the cloud more easily and cost-effectively.

As businesses plan their digital transformation journeys, they are finding that the key to success is taking control of their data and the infrastructure needed to unlock data value. To do so, they must detach from any one particular deployment model and have the freedom to deploy on-premise, hybrid cloud or multi-cloud strategies as needed. Consequently, many enterprises are evaluating the public cloud as an initial step to modernize their data warehouse environment and begin to explore machine learning and AI solutions for their business.

Microsoft Azure is positioned to support data-driven companies given the breadth of their cloud and data center offerings. Cloudera, as Microsoft 2018 Global Partner of the Year for open source data and AI, is a modern data warehouse and AI platform built for the cloud to help businesses meet their needs for scale and put the promise of big data within reach. Working together, Cloudera and Microsoft offer businesses a way to supercharge their business by capitalizing on public cloud scale and hybrid cloud flexibility for machine learning, data warehousing, and AI solutions.

"The cloud is enabling businesses to process data sets at larger scale more easily and cost-effectively than ever before," said Vikram Makhija, general manager of Cloud at Cloudera. "Through our close relationship with Microsoft, Cloudera is able to empower customers to create and own their digital transformations with a platform that will support data workloads wherever they decide to run them."

Key Cloudera for Azure Machine Learning and Data Warehousing Offerings Include:

Altus Cloud on Azure : Enterprises can take advantage of the full suite of Altus Cloud offerings from Cloudera to automate massive-scale data engineering and data warehouse workloads on Microsoft Azure. Cloudera delivers on the promise of dynamic environments that foster experimentation and collaboration using a shared data experience and on-demand resource consumption while maintaining the mandates of governance and security. Cloudera Altus Cloud on Azure utilizes Azure Data Lake Store (ADLS), an enterprise-wide, hyper-scale repository for big data analytics workloads, enabling businesses to capture data of any size, type, and ingestion speed in one single place for operational and exploratory analytics.

Cloudera has worked with Bardess, Trifacta, and Qlik to create a platform for customer 360 workloads available on the Microsoft public cloud in minutes. This solution provides a holistic, 360-degree view of customer records that captures different data types, aggregates and prioritizes up front, and applies analytics to drive personalization/relevancy, reduce customer churn, and deliver a better customer experience across channels. Credit Risk solution on Azure Marketplace with RCG, Cazena, and Trifacta : Cloudera has worked with RCG Global Services, Cazena, and Trifacta to develop a comprehensive solution to manage risk of loan portfolios, maximize risk-adjusted rate of return, minimize capital reserve requirements and strengthen compliance. It's a solution that is ready for you to use – only your loan data is needed. It provides the ability to assess your full loan portfolio using a secure, flexible, and expandable solution and technologies and includes quick-start support from RCG.

Click to schedule a chat with Cloudera experts in our booth #640 at Microsoft Ignite to learn more about how Cloudera on Azure enables today's enterprises to elevate data and analytics to become true data-driven organizations.

Availability

Generally available now:

Additional Resources

