Cloudera Government Solutions to Showcase Trusted Data and AI Solutions at AWS Washington, D.C. Summit

Company to highlight Cloudera on AWS during June 26-27 event, empowering public sector organizations to cut generative AI production time by 80%

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, the data company for trusted enterprise AI, today announced its US public sector subsidiary (Cloudera Government Solutions) will showcase Cloudera's secure, robust platform and AWS-powered integrations at the upcoming AWS Summit Washington, D.C. During the event, Cloudera Government Solutions will provide live demonstrations to illustrate the power of Cloudera's hybrid data management platform, capable of transforming data anywhere into trusted enterprise AI.

Cloudera continues to build its partner ecosystem to empower customers to make the most of their data, in any location or architecture. With Cloudera on AWS , customers can securely discover, procure, and deploy one of the world's first enterprise data clouds for faster time- to-insight from their advanced analytics and machine learning services.

At AWS Summit Washington, D.C . , taking place on June 26-27 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Cloudera Government Solutions will be conducting demonstrations at booth #537. Cloudera executives and subject matter experts onsite will be overviewing Cloudera on AWS and key use cases being promoted by Cloudera Government Solutions , ranging from moving national security information to improving cybersecurity postures for government agencies.

Cloudera will also be participating in two breakout sessions at the Washington event, with an overarching focus on the critical role of trusted data in AI applications and hybrid cloud environments for the public sector. Sessions details include:

"Accelerate AI with Trusted Data"

On June 26 at 9:45 am in the Athena Theater, Kevin Talbert , Senior Solutions Engineer at Cloudera, will present how Cloudera, integrated with AWS technologies such as Bedrock and EKS, forms a robust hybrid data platform that ensures the reliability and security of data for public sector organizations so they can accelerate AI deployments.

"Hybrid: The Way to Operationalizing AI in Public Sector"

On June 26 at 12:45 pm in the Athena Theater, Mark Chisam , Solutions Engineer at Cloudera, will deliver a lightning talk that explores how AI is defined and operationalized in a hybrid cloud environment for public sector organizations.

"Government agencies and public sector organizations across the globe are recognizing the transformative potential of AI and are constructing innovative solutions in the cloud to harness this technology," said Rob Carey, Cloudera's President of Cloudera Government Solutions. "We look forward to connecting with our public sector customers at the AWS Washington, D.C. Summit to share their unique stories and how Cloudera is powering their business acceleration with a solution they can trust."

Cloudera will also have a significant presence at AWS New York, taking place July 10 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. As a Gold Sponsor for the New York event, the company will be conducting demonstrations throughout the day at booth #643.

To learn more about the power of Cloudera on AWS, visit Cloudera's partner page here , and to find out more information on Cloudera's upcoming event presence, check out www.cloudera.com/events .

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform data anywhere into trusted enterprise AI so they can reduce costs and risks, increase productivity, and accelerate business performance. Our open data lakehouse enables secure data management and portable cloud-native data analytics, helping organizations manage and analyze data of all types, on any cloud, public or private. With as much data under management as the hyperscalers, we're a data partner for the top companies in almost every industry. Cloudera has guided the world on the value and future of data and continues to lead a vibrant ecosystem powered by the relentless innovation of the open-source community. Learn more at Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

