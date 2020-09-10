Cloudera Recognized as A Leader By Independent Research Firm in Notebook-Based Predictive Analytics And Machine Learning Evaluation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera , (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced that Cloudera Machine Learning has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Notebook-Based Predictive Analytics And Machine Learning Q3, 2020.

Forrester cites that "enterprises that want a fully integrated data platform and open source machine learning that runs on-premises, in the public cloud, and/or in the private cloud will find Cloudera Data Platform (together with Cloudera Machine Learning) compelling." According to Forrester's evaluation, Cloudera Machine Learning offers strengths in open source, collaboration, governance, applications, and platform infrastructure.

As part of the Cloudera Data Platform, Cloudera Machine Learning enables enterprise data science teams to collaborate across the full data lifecycle with immediate access to enterprise data pipelines, scalable compute resources, and access to preferred tools. Enterprises can accelerate data-driven decision making from research to production with a secure, scalable, and open platform for machine learning.

"We're proud to have Cloudera Machine Learning recognized as a Leader by Forrester. Our customers have long known that the success of their data science projects depends on streamlining the full data lifecycle — from data preparation, to production ML, to managing AI use cases at scale," said Santiago Giraldo, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Data Engineering at Cloudera. "Cloudera's integrated data management and robust production ML capabilities provide data scientists with a comprehensive toolset designed to operate at enterprise scale."

Download the full report , "The Forrester Wave™: Notebook-Based Predictive Analytics And Machine Learning Q3, 2020."

