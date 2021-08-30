Cloudera Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Leadership Transitions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, reported results for its second quarter of fiscal 2022, ended July 31, 2021. Total revenue for the second quarter was $236.1 million, an increase of 10% as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Subscription revenue was $213.3 million, an increase of 11% as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Annualized Recurring Revenue grew 13% year-over-year.

"Excellent fiscal second quarter performance, including strong ARR growth, was driven by continued adoption of our CDP hybrid and multi-cloud solution-set," said Rob Bearden, chief executive officer of Cloudera. "We are also pleased to announce that shareholders have approved our proposed transaction with CD&R and KKR, which we believe will accelerate our hybrid data cloud strategy and enable further investment in product innovation."

Separately, Cloudera today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Jim Frankola, will transition from his role as CFO to a newly created position, Strategic Advisor, upon closing of the transaction with CD&R and KKR. Kevin Cook, currently Senior Vice President, Finance will succeed Mr. Frankola as Chief Financial Officer.



"I greatly appreciate Jim's professionalism, expertise and many contributions to Cloudera's development and achievements over almost ten years of service," said Mr. Bearden. "I thank Jim for his dedication to Cloudera and being a valued colleague to me, and I look forward to working with him in his new role. I also look forward to continuing to work with Kevin to drive Cloudera's growth, financial and strategic objectives."



In addition, it was announced that Chief Product Officer, Arun Murthy, will depart Cloudera effective immediately.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

GAAP loss from operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $32.9 million , compared to $36.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021

, compared to for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 Non-GAAP income from operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $44.5 million , compared to $29.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021

, compared to for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 Operating cash flow for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was negative $12.2 million , compared to $32.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021

, compared to for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 GAAP net loss per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $0.11 per share, compared to $0.12 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2021

per share, compared to per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 Non-GAAP net income per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $0.15 per share, compared to $0.10 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2021

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

As of July 31, 2021, Cloudera had total cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash of $796.1 million.

Recent Business and Financial Highlights

Annualized Recurring Revenue at the conclusion of the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $832 million , representing 13% year-over-year growth

, representing 13% year-over-year growth GAAP subscription gross margin for the quarter was 88%, up from 85% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin for the quarter was 91%, up from 89% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021

CDP Private Cloud 7.1.7 became generally available

Cloudera selected by LG Uplus to strengthen its 5G market leadership position

CDP DataFlow for the Public Cloud became available on AWS

Cloudera to offer CDP on Alibaba Cloud in the Greater China Region

in the Greater China Region Cloudera DataFlow won DBTA Readers' Choice Award for "Best Data Integration Solution"

Update on Transaction with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR

On June 1, 2021, Cloudera announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (CD&R) and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (KKR). Please refer to the definitive proxy statement dated July 19, 2021 for additional details regarding the transaction. At the special meeting of stockholders of Cloudera held on August 25, 2021, Cloudera stockholders approved the proposed transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals. Upon closing of the transaction, Cloudera will become a private company, and its common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

Suspension of Guidance

Due to the announced transaction with CD&R and KKR, Cloudera will not provide financial guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and has suspended its financial guidance for the full year 2022.

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at cloudera.com.

Important Information and Where to Find It

Information regarding the proposed transaction between Cloudera and affiliates of CD&R and KKR can be found in the definitive proxy statement filed on July 19, 2021 and subsequent SEC filings regarding the transaction, including, but not limited to, the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 18, 2021. Cloudera may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. This document is not a substitute for the Proxy Statement or any other document which Cloudera may file with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the Proxy Statement and other documents that are filed or will be filed with the SEC by Cloudera through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, Cloudera's investor relations website at https://investors.cloudera.com/home/default.aspx or by contacting the Cloudera investor relations department at the following:

Kevin Cook

[email protected]

650-644-3900

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements About the Proposed Transaction

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Cloudera's current expectations, estimates and projections and include statements about the expected date of closing of the proposed transaction, which is subject to change. All forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and are not guarantees of future results, such as statements about the consummation of the proposed transaction and the anticipated benefits thereof. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, including the failure to consummate the proposed transaction or to make or take any filing or other action required to consummate the transaction on a timely matter or at all. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (i) the completion of the proposed transaction on anticipated terms and timing, including obtaining stockholder and regulatory approvals, anticipated tax treatment, unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of Cloudera's business and other conditions to the completion of the transaction; (ii) conditions to the closing of the transaction may not be satisfied; (iii) the transaction may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; (iv) the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the transaction; (v) the failure by CD&R and KKR to obtain the necessary debt financing arrangements set forth in the commitment letters received in connection with the transaction; (vi) potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction; and (vii) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as Cloudera's response to any of the aforementioned factors. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, such list should not be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on Cloudera's financial condition, results of operations, or liquidity. Cloudera does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Connect with Cloudera

About Cloudera: cloudera.com/about-cloudera.html

Read our VISION blog: vision.cloudera.com/ and Engineering blog: blog.cloudera.com/

Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/cloudera and LinkedIn: linkedin.com/cloudera/

Visit us on Facebook: facebook.com/cloudera

See us on YouTube: youtube.com/user/clouderahadoop

Join the Cloudera Community: community.cloudera.com

Read about our customers' successes: cloudera.com/customers.html

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report all financial information required in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To supplement our unaudited and audited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the results of our operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by us include non-GAAP cost of revenue-subscription, non-GAAP cost of revenue-services, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP services gross margin, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, and historical and forward-looking non-GAAP income/loss from operations, non-GAAP net income/loss, and non-GAAP net income/loss per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, extraordinary non-cash real estate impairment charges, and amortization of acquired intangible assets from our unaudited and audited condensed consolidated statement of operations.

For a description of these items, including the reasons why management adjusts for them, and reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying financial statement tables titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" as well as the related financial statement tables that precede it. We may consider whether other significant non-recurring items that arise in the future should also be excluded in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures we use.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results or future outlook. Management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results, as well as when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We use these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate comparisons of our performance to prior periods.

Annualized Recurring Revenue

Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") is a performance metric, which we use to assess the health and trajectory of our business. ARR equals the annualized value of recurring subscription contracts with active entitlements as of the end of the period. ARR does not reflect non-recurring partner revenue, subscription revenue with certain related parties, custom engineering, remote operation and management services, or premium add-on support.

Cloudera, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue:













Subscription $ 213,300



$ 191,522



$ 413,956



$ 378,607

Services 22,757



22,814



46,384



46,189

Total revenue 236,057



214,336



460,340



424,796

Cost of revenue:(1) (2)













Subscription 25,457



27,929



49,049



56,565

Services 19,516



21,710



39,042



47,315

Total cost of revenue 44,973



49,639



88,091



103,880

Gross profit 191,084



164,697



372,249



320,916

Operating expenses:(1) (2)













Research and development 70,785



62,304



136,610



126,520

Sales and marketing 110,257



105,760



218,085



218,895

General and administrative 42,895



33,167



84,159



67,842

Total operating expenses 223,937



201,231



438,854



413,257

Loss from operations (32,853)



(36,534)



(66,605)



(92,341)

Interest (expense) income, net (3,621)



1,444



(7,104)



3,685

Other income (expense), net 26



980



(674)



(1,517)

Loss before provision for income taxes (36,448)



(34,110)



(74,383)



(90,173)

Benefit (provision) for income taxes 3,243



(1,887)



777



(3,838)

Net loss $ (33,205)



$ (35,997)



$ (73,606)



$ (94,011)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.11)



$ (0.12)



$ (0.25)



$ (0.32)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 294,330



300,103



293,447



297,724



(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cost of revenue – subscription $ 4,162



$ 3,684



$ 8,454



$ 7,676

Cost of revenue – service 2,518



3,004



5,213



6,991

Research and development 22,506



17,057



43,767



36,881

Sales and marketing 16,024



14,031



31,879



29,854

General and administrative 13,339



8,841



27,860



18,653

Total stock-based compensation expense $ 58,549



$ 46,617



$ 117,173



$ 100,055



(2) Amounts include amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cost of revenue – subscription $ 2,058



$ 3,080



$ 3,081



$ 6,159

Sales and marketing 16,725



16,596



33,353



33,193

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 18,783



$ 19,676



$ 36,434



$ 39,352



Cloudera, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)



July 31,

2021

January 31,

2021

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 134,075



$ 298,672

Marketable securities 302,989



297,721

Accounts receivable, net 177,823



316,098

Deferred contract costs 49,347



53,048

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,907



32,382

Total current assets 694,141



997,921

Property and equipment, net 15,925



18,065

Marketable securities, non-current 355,684



173,281

Intangible assets, net 537,995



532,630

Goodwill 620,724



599,291

Deferred contract costs, non-current 24,112



31,170

Operating lease right-of-use assets 131,668



146,424

Other assets 10,498



9,819

TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,390,747



$ 2,508,601

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,969



$ 2,713

Accrued compensation 56,463



56,643

Other accrued liabilities 30,331



30,196

Operating lease liabilities 23,152



19,574

Contract liabilities 475,853



553,983

Total current liabilities 587,768



663,109

Long-term debt 485,273



487,089

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 155,446



169,296

Contract liabilities, non-current 44,761



54,414

Other accrued liabilities, non-current 5,350



6,763

TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,278,598



1,380,671

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Common stock 15



15

Additional paid-in capital 2,835,956



2,776,690

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (861)



580

Accumulated deficit (1,722,961)



(1,649,355)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,112,149



1,127,930

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,390,747



$ 2,508,601



Cloudera, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net loss $ (33,205)



$ (35,997)



$ (73,606)



$ (94,011)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 20,655



22,366



40,283



44,939

Non-cash lease expense 10,314



11,391



21,365



22,692

Stock-based compensation expense 58,549



46,617



117,173



100,055

Amortization of deferred contract costs 16,315



16,785



32,935



33,410

Other 1,745



1,604



2,927



5,126

Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (46,860)



18,512



138,654



100,340

Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,342



4,102



2,565



14,628

Deferred contract costs (13,413)



(11,667)



(22,176)



(22,290)

Accounts payable 644



(1,137)



(247)



(830)

Accrued compensation 11,325



11,766



2,757



(6,646)

Other accrued liabilities (8,487)



(1,384)



(6,723)



(4,279)

Operating lease liabilities (6,322)



(18,698)



(16,893)



(21,206)

Contract liabilities (29,800)



(31,812)



(89,002)



(71,123)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (12,198)



32,448



150,012



100,805

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of marketable securities (96,876)



(192,709)



(478,889)



(273,569)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 73,550



38,113



76,450



104,172

Maturities of marketable securities 89,389



86,916



210,243



123,710

Cash used in business combinations, net of cash acquired (56,427)



—



(56,427)



—

Capital expenditures (362)



(3,341)



(1,937)



(4,430)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 9,274



(71,021)



(250,560)



(50,117)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Repurchases of common stock (10,143)



—



(29,088)



(25,974)

Principal repayment of debt (1,250)



—



(2,500)



—

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units (22,614)



(9,266)



(40,670)



(23,283)

Proceeds from employee stock plans 2,702



28,662



9,191



33,639

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (31,305)



19,396



(63,067)



(15,618)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (797)



1,423



(982)



463

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (35,026)



(17,754)



(164,597)



35,533

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of period 172,453



164,277



302,024



110,990

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period $ 137,427



$ 146,523



$ 137,427



$ 146,523



Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the statement of cash flows:



As of July 31,



2021

2020 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 134,075



$ 143,171

Restricted cash included in Other assets

3,352



3,352

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 137,427



$ 146,523



Cloudera, Inc. Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 GAAP Results Reconciled to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except percentage and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense

Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets

Non-GAAP Cost of revenue- Subscription $ 25,457



$ (4,162)



$ (2,058)



$ 19,237

Subscription gross margin 88 %

2 %

1 %

91 % Cost of revenue- Services 19,516



(2,518)



—



16,998

Services gross margin 14 %

11 %

— %

25 % Gross profit 191,084



6,680



2,058



199,822

Total gross margin 81 %

3 %

1 %

85 % Research and development 70,785



(22,506)



—



48,279

Sales and marketing 110,257



(16,024)



(16,725)



77,508

General and administrative 42,895



(13,339)



—



29,556

(Loss) income from operations (32,853)



58,549



18,783



44,479

Operating margin (14) %

25 %

8 %

19 % Net (loss) income (33,205)



58,549



18,783



44,127

Net (loss) income per share, basic (0.11)



0.20



0.06



0.15

Net (loss) income per share, diluted (1) $ (0.11)



$ 0.20



$ 0.06



$ 0.15





(1) See below for a reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share

Cloudera, Inc. Three Months Ended July 31, 2020 GAAP Results Reconciled to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except percentage and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense

Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets

Non-GAAP Cost of revenue- Subscription $ 27,929



$ (3,684)



$ (3,080)



$ 21,165

Subscription gross margin 85 %

2 %

2 %

89 % Cost of revenue- Services 21,710



(3,004)



—



18,706

Services gross margin 5 %

13 %

— %

18 % Gross profit 164,697



6,688



3,080



174,465

Total gross margin 77 %

3 %

1 %

81 % Research and development 62,304



(17,057)



—



45,247

Sales and marketing 105,760



(14,031)



(16,596)



75,133

General and administrative 33,167



(8,841)



—



24,326

(Loss) income from operations (36,534)



46,617



19,676



29,759

Operating margin (17) %

22 %

9 %

14 % Net (loss) income (35,997)



46,617



19,676



30,296

Net (loss) income per share, basic (0.12)



0.15



0.07



0.10

Net (loss) income per share, diluted (1) $ (0.12)



$ 0.15



$ 0.07



$ 0.10





(1) See below for a reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share

Cloudera, Inc. Reconciliation of weighted-average shares used for non-GAAP net income per share (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

2021

2020 Weighted-average shares, basic 294,330



300,103

Effect of dilutive securities:





Stock options, unvested restricted stock units and ESPP 9,790



12,592

Weighted-average shares, diluted 304,120



312,695



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the reasons stated under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above, which are generally applicable to each of the items we exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures, we believe it is appropriate to exclude or give effect to certain items for the following reasons:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP financial measures consistent with how we evaluate our operating results and prepare our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. Further, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we focus on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such equity grants. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long-term performance of our business.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP financial measures. Although the purchase accounting for an acquisition necessarily reflects the accounting value assigned to intangible assets, our management team excludes the GAAP impact of acquired intangible assets when evaluating our operating results. Likewise, our management team excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long-term performance of our business.

Extraordinary non-cash real estate impairment charges. We exclude extraordinary non-cash real estate impairment charges from our non-GAAP financial measures. Extraordinary non-cash real estate impairment charges relate to charges that we incur as a result of activities with respect to our leased office locations. The exclusion of the impairment charges facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long-term performance of our business.

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cloudera.com

