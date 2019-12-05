Cloudera Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, reported results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended October 31, 2019. Total revenue for the third quarter was $198.3 million, and subscription revenue was $166.9 million. Annualized Recurring Revenue grew 13% year-over-year.

"I am pleased to report that we executed well in Q3, building on the positive momentum generated in Q2. We delivered strong operating and financial results across the board and launched the Cloudera Data Platform to a great reception from customers, partners and industry analysts," said Marty Cole, chairman of the board and interim chief executive officer, Cloudera. "Customers now have a highly competitive set of cloud-native services from Cloudera, and we've made hybrid cloud data management and analytics a reality via the industry's first enterprise data cloud."

Except where noted, all numbers reported for prior periods are presented for Cloudera on a standalone basis, since there is no comparative year-over-year financial information for the combined company.

GAAP loss from operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $82.5 million, compared to a GAAP loss from operations of $25.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Non-GAAP loss from operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $8.2 million, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $3.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Operating cash flow for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, which includes $6.1 million of merger-related payments, was negative $5.9 million, compared to operating cash flow of negative $6.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

GAAP net loss per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $0.29 per share, based on weighted-average shares outstanding of 283.3 million shares, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.17 per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, based on weighted-average shares outstanding of 152.2 million shares. See financial statement tables below for additional information regarding historical and forward-looking stock-based compensation expense and shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net loss per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $0.03 per share, based on weighted-average shares outstanding of 283.3 million shares, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.02 per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, based on weighted-average shares outstanding of 152.2 million shares.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading Non‑GAAP Financial Measures.

As of October 31, 2019, the company had total cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash of $502.2 million.

Recent Business and Financial Highlights

Annualized Recurring Revenue was $697.4 million , representing 13% year-over-year growth

, representing 13% year-over-year growth Non-GAAP subscription gross margin for the quarter was 86%

Operating cash flow was negative $5.9 million , including $6.1 million of merger-related payments

, including of merger-related payments Customers with Annualized Recurring Revenue greater than $100,000 were 977, up 24 from the prior quarter

were 977, up 24 from the prior quarter Launched the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure

Delivered CDP Data Center, our next-generation on-premises offering, representing the strongest elements of the former Cloudera and Hortonworks platforms and new innovations for better scalability, performance and private cloud readiness

Cloudera debuted as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Streaming Analytics, Q3 2019 and was named one of "The 11 providers that matter most" in streaming analytics

Business Outlook

The outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, ending January 31, 2020, is:

Total revenue in the range of $200 million to $203 million

to Subscription revenue in the range of $173 million to $176 million

to Non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.04 to $0.02 per share

to per share Weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 294 million shares

The outlook for fiscal 2020, ending January 31, 2020, is:

Annualized Recurring Revenue in the range of $700 million to $720 million

to Total revenue in the range of $782 million to $785 million

to Subscription revenue in the range of $659 million to $662 million

to Operating cash flow in the range of negative $55 million to negative $45 million , including $60 million of merger-related payments

to negative , including of merger-related payments Non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.21 to $0.19 per share

to per share Weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 281 million shares

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at cloudera.com.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements that, within the meaning of the federal securities laws including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "goal" and variations of these words and similar expressions, are also intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release address a variety of subjects, including statements about our short-term and long-term goals and targets, including expectations regarding the acceptance by our enterprise customers of enterprise data cloud and the Cloudera Data Platform, and our "Business Outlook" for our fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and our full year fiscal 2020 operating results. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, competitive pressures and pricing declines, intellectual property infringement claims, and other risks or uncertainties that are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in our other SEC filings. You can obtain copies of the company's SEC filings on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurances that our expectations will be attained. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report all financial information required in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To supplement our unaudited and audited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the results of our operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by us include non-GAAP cost of revenue-subscription, non-GAAP cost of revenue-services, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP services gross margin, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, and historical and forward-looking non-GAAP net loss per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, acquisition- and disposition-related expenses (if any), and amortization of acquired intangible assets from the Cloudera unaudited and audited condensed consolidated statement of operations.

For a description of these items, including the reasons why management adjusts for them, and reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" as well as the related tables that precede it. We may consider whether other significant non-recurring items that arise in the future should also be excluded in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures we use.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results or future outlook. Management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results, as well as when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We use these non‑GAAP financial measures in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate comparisons of our performance to prior periods.

Annualized Recurring Revenue

Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") is a non-GAAP performance metric, which we use to assess the health and trajectory of our business. ARR equals the annualized value of all recurring subscription contracts with active entitlements as of the end of the period, including pre-merger Hortonworks contracts. ARR does not reflect non-recurring partner revenue, subscription revenue with certain related parties, custom engineering and premium add-on support.

Cloudera, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

(As Adjusted)*

2019

2018

(As Adjusted)* Revenue:













Subscription $ 166,932



$ 100,757



$ 485,872



$ 283,318

Services 31,360



18,231



96,599



52,108

Total revenue 198,292



118,988



582,471



335,426

Cost of revenue:(1) (2)















Subscription 30,224



13,996



88,636



44,764

Services 27,404



15,980



87,355



50,695

Total cost of revenue 57,628



29,976



175,991



95,459

Gross profit 140,664



89,012



406,480



239,967

Operating expenses:(1) (2)













Research and development 66,657



37,563



196,572



121,027

Sales and marketing 117,783



55,055



349,657



170,246

General and administrative 38,691



22,067



135,568



55,493

Total operating expenses 223,131



114,685



681,797



346,766

Loss from operations (82,467)



(25,673)



(275,317)



(106,799)

Interest income, net 2,756



2,440



9,203



6,420

Other income (expense), net (46)



(1,126)



291



(3,154)

Loss before provision for income taxes (79,757)



(24,359)



(265,823)



(103,533)

Provision for income taxes (2,365)



(1,498)



(6,472)



(3,595)

Net loss $ (82,122)



$ (25,857)



$ (272,295)



$ (107,128)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.29)



$ (0.17)



$ (0.98)



$ (0.72)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 283,267



152,245



277,260



149,507





* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the full retrospective adoption of Topic 606.



(1) Amounts include stock‑based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):





Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018











Cost of revenue – subscription $ 4,306



$ 2,016



$ 12,314



$ 7,060

Cost of revenue – services 4,620



2,290



13,076



7,540

Research and development 19,697



7,805



55,991



26,002

Sales and marketing 17,400



5,504



46,199



14,281

General and administrative 8,191



4,275



37,238



12,848

Total stock-based compensation expense $ 54,214



$ 21,890



$ 164,818



$ 67,731







(2) Amounts include amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows (in thousands):





Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenue – subscription $ 2,761



$ 622



$ 8,358



$ 1,866

Sales and marketing 17,264



35



51,764



105

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 20,025



$ 657



$ 60,122



$ 1,971



Cloudera, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (as a percentage of total revenue) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

(As Adjusted)*

2019

2018

(As Adjusted)* Revenue:













Subscription 84 %

85 %

83 %

84 % Services 16



15



17



16

Total revenue 100



100



100



100

Cost of revenue(1) (2):













Subscription 15



12



15



13

Services 14



13



15



15

Total cost of revenue 29



25



30



28

Gross margin 71



75



70



72

Operating expenses(1) (2):













Research and development 34



32



34



36

Sales and marketing 59



46



60



51

General and administrative 20



19



23



17

Total operating expenses 113



97



117



104

Loss from operations (42)



(22)



(47)



(32)

Interest income, net 1



2



2



2

Other income (expense), net —



(1)



—



(1)

Loss before provision for income taxes (41)



(21)



(45)



(31)

Provision for income taxes (1)



(1)



(2)



(1)

Net loss (42) %

(22) %

(47) %

(32) %



* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the full retrospective adoption of Topic 606.





(1) Amounts include stock‑based compensation expense as a percentage of total revenue as follows:





Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenue – subscription 2 %

2 %

2 %

2 % Cost of revenue – services 2



2



2



2

Research and development 10



7



10



8

Sales and marketing 9



5



8



4

General and administrative 4



4



6



4

Total stock-based compensation expense 27 %

20 %

28 %

20 %

(2) Amounts include amortization of acquired intangible assets as a percentage of total revenue as follows:





Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenue – subscription 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 % Sales and marketing 9



—



9



—

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets 10 %

1 %

10 %

1 %

Cloudera, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



October 31,

2019

January 31,

2019 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 113,203



$ 158,672

Marketable securities, current 292,812



322,005

Accounts receivable, net 162,454



242,980

Contract assets 5,522



4,824

Deferred costs 42,987



32,100

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,968



38,281

Total current assets 645,946



798,862

Property and equipment, net 24,524



27,619

Marketable securities, non-current 92,867



56,541

Intangible assets, net 625,137



679,326

Goodwill 590,361



586,456

Deferred costs, non-current 29,648



36,913

Restricted cash 3,352



3,367

Operating lease right-of-use assets 209,920



—

Other assets 11,160



7,559

TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,232,915



$ 2,196,643

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable $ 12,204



$ 8,185

Accrued compensation 58,552



53,590

Other contract liabilities, current 7,732



17,177

Other accrued liabilities 25,581



24,548

Operating lease liabilities, current 28,915



—

Deferred revenue, current 364,442



390,965

Total current liabilities 497,426



494,465

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 197,776



—

Deferred revenue, non-current 80,729



116,604

Other contract liabilities, non-current 931



1,296

Other liabilities 7,192



22,209

TOTAL LIABILITIES 784,054



634,574

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Common stock 14



13

Additional paid-in capital 2,869,406



2,711,340

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 978



(42)

Accumulated deficit (1,421,537)



(1,149,242)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,448,861



1,562,069

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,232,915



$ 2,196,643



Cloudera, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018 (As Adjusted)*

2019

2018 (As Adjusted)*















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net loss $ (82,122)



$ (25,857)



$ (272,295)



$ (107,128)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 33,956



2,691



103,020



7,759

Stock-based compensation expense 54,214



21,890



164,818



67,731

Accretion and amortization of marketable securities (702)



(466)



(2,362)



(661)

Amortization of deferred costs 12,606



7,991



33,579



21,794

Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets —



(2)



459



(22)

Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (1,708)



3,973



78,952



38,161

Contract assets 47



(29)



(698)



2,821

Prepaid expenses and other assets 157



(3,949)



(3,056)



8,348

Deferred costs (15,393)



(7,865)



(37,200)



(21,419)

Accounts payable 7,854



(22)



4,193



561

Accrued compensation 3,767



2,403



(2,323)



(7,034)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities (6,649)



597



(22,994)



4,210

Other contract liabilities (325)



(493)



(9,810)



(108)

Deferred revenue (11,592)



(7,646)



(61,693)



(20,987)

Net cash used in operating activities (5,890)



(6,784)



(27,410)



(5,974)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (81,273)



(116,538)



(392,497)



(368,914)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities and other investments 17,356



3,715



56,741



36,009

Maturities of marketable securities and other investments 96,228



115,300



331,630



346,203

Cash used in business combinations, net of cash acquired (4,500)



—



(4,500)



—

Capital expenditures (1,767)



(1,628)



(6,488)



(9,291)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 26,044



849



(15,114)



4,007

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units (5,439)



(4,094)



(21,085)



(8,482)

Proceeds from employee stock plans 10,413



7,430



19,633



18,760

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,974



3,336



(1,452)



10,278

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash —



(411)



(1,508)



(1,626)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 25,128



(3,010)



(45,484)



6,685

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of period 91,427



70,994



162,039



61,299

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period $ 116,555



$ 67,984



$ 116,555



$ 67,984



SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION













Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,962



$ 1,171



$ 5,607



$ 3,069

Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 2,864



$ —



$ 27,898



$ —

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 138



$ 202



$ 138



$ 202

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 775



$ —



$ 3,741



$ —





* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the full retrospective adoption of Topic 606.

Cloudera, Inc. Three Months Ended October 31, 2019 GAAP Results Reconciled to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense

Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets

Non-GAAP Cost of revenue- Subscription $ 30,224



$ (4,306)



$ (2,761)



$ 23,157

Subscription gross margin 82 %

3 %

2 %

86 % Cost of revenue- Services 27,404



(4,620)



—



22,784

Services gross margin 13 %

15 %

— %

27 % Gross profit 140,664



8,926



2,761



152,351

Total gross margin 71 %

5 %

1 %

77 % Research and development 66,657



(19,697)



—



46,960

Sales and marketing 117,783



(17,400)



(17,264)



83,119

General and administrative 38,691



(8,191)



—



30,500

Loss from operations (82,467)



54,214



20,025



(8,228)

Operating margin (42) %

27 %

10 %

(4) % Net loss (82,122)



54,214



20,025



(7,883)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.29)



$ 0.19



$ 0.07



$ (0.03)



Cloudera, Inc. Three Months Ended October 31, 2018 GAAP Results Reconciled to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense

Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets

Non-GAAP Cost of revenue- Subscription $ 13,996



$ (2,016)



$ (622)



$ 11,358

Subscription gross margin 86 %

2 %

1 %

89 % Cost of revenue- Services 15,980



(2,290)



—



13,690

Services gross margin 12 %

13 %

— %

25 % Gross profit 89,012



4,306



622



93,940

Total gross margin 75 %

4 %

1 %

79 % Research and development 37,563



(7,805)



—



29,758

Sales and marketing 55,055



(5,504)



(35)



49,516

General and administrative 22,067



(4,275)



—



17,792

Loss from operations (25,673)



21,890



657



(3,126)

Operating margin (22) %

18 %

1 %

(3) % Net loss (25,857)



21,890



657



(3,310)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.17)



$ 0.14



$ —



$ (0.02)



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the reasons stated under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above, which are generally applicable to each of the items Cloudera excludes from its non-GAAP financial measures, Cloudera believes it is appropriate to exclude or give effect to certain items for the following reasons:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP financial measures consistent with how we evaluate our operating results and prepare our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. Further, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we focus on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such equity grants. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long term performance of our business.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP financial measures. Although the purchase accounting for an acquisition necessarily reflects the accounting value assigned to intangible assets, our management team excludes the GAAP impact of acquired intangible assets when evaluating our operating results. Likewise, our management team excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long term performance of our business.

Cloudera, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (unaudited)



Fiscal 2020 (in millions) Q4

FY GAAP net loss ($84) - ($78)



($357) - ($351)

Stock-based compensation expense (*) 52



218

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 20



80

Non-GAAP net loss ($12) - ($6)



($59) - ($53)





(*) Stock-based compensation expense is impacted by variables such as stock price and employee behavior, each of which are inherently difficult to forecast. As a result, the guidance presented above is subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially.

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.

