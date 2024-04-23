Cloudera to Highlight Enterprise AI and Hybrid Data Solutions at Global AWS Summits

The company to showcase Cloudera on AWS at upcoming AWS Summits, empowering enterprises to unlock data's full potential

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, the data company for trusted enterprise AI, today announced the company will be showcasing its industry leading platform and AWS-powered integrations at the upcoming AWS Summits, kicking off with London, Singapore, and Dubai. The summits, designed to bring the cloud computing community together to connect, collaborate, and learn, will also feature live platform demonstrations from Cloudera experts onsite and in breakout sessions with industry experts on trending enterprise AI and hybrid data conversations.

Cloudera on AWS empowers organizations to maximize their data potential in the cloud by enabling faster time-to-insight from their advanced analytics and machine learning services all while leveraging the power of the public cloud. Customers globally are adopting Cloudera on AWS to accelerate the journey of their analytics and machine learning services to analyze, control, and modernize their most strategic asset – their data.

At AWS London , taking place on April 24th at ExCel London, Cloudera will be participating in two breakout and partner spotlights as a Diamond Sponsor, with an overarching focus on how to best address challenges in modernizing data architecture and building trusted AI outcomes. Sessions details include:

"Fast Track Trusted GenAI in Production with Cloudera on AWS" On April 24th from 2:10 - 2:25 pm at the Apollo Theatre, Brendan Moran , Regional Vice President, Solutions Engineering at Cloudera, will deliver this spotlight presentation and guide attendees through Cloudera's hybrid data platform, facilitating the aggregation of data from diverse sources to support modern use cases including Generative AI.

"Delivering a Data Mesh and AI at an FSI" On April 24 th from 3:45 PM – 4:15 pm at Capital Suite 16, Paul Mackay , Regional Vice President Cloud - EMEA & APAC at Cloudera, will deliver this breakout presentation and panel discussing a notable financial services case study that highlights how a leading global company employed Cloudera on AWS to modernize its architecture.



Throughout the London event, Cloudera will conduct demonstrations overviewing how to leverage Cloudera on AWS and use cases such as accelerating GenAI and employing an open lakehouse powered by Iceberg. There will also be a QR code at booth #S47 through which attendees can schedule 1:1 meetings with a Cloudera expert to learn how to navigate the platform and harness the capabilities for their individual use case.

Unlocking value and insight from data with AI and analytics will also be at the forefront of conversations at AWS Dubai , taking place May 29th at the Dubai World Trade Center. At the event, Wim Stoop, Cloudera's Senior Director of Product Marketing, will deliver a spotlight presentation on "Architecting for AI with Cloudera on AWS," guiding participants through the process of unlocking value and insight from data with AI and analytics and emphasizing the necessity of a modern architecture that transcends the limitations of the cloud with Cloudera on AWS. As a Gold Sponsor for the Dubai event, Cloudera will also be conducting demonstrations throughout the day at booth #G2.

"As more enterprises are adopting a hybrid cloud approach, Cloudera on AWS empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their data," said Priyank Patel, Vice President of AI/ML Products at Cloudera. "We look forward to connecting with the cloud community at the AWS Summits throughout the year and helping our customers accelerate business innovation across industries."

Cloudera is a proud partner of AWS and will also be on site at AWS Summits taking place from April to July across North America, Europe, and APAC. To learn more about the power of Cloudera on AWS, visit Cloudera's partner page here , and to find out more information on Cloudera's upcoming event presence, check out www.cloudera.com/events .

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform data anywhere into trusted enterprise AI so they can reduce costs and risks, increase productivity, and accelerate business performance. Our open data lakehouse enables secure data management and portable cloud-native data analytics, helping organizations manage and analyze data of all types, on any cloud, public or private. With as much data under management as the hyperscalers, we're the preferred data partner for the top companies in almost every industry. Cloudera has guided the world on the value and future of data and continues to lead a vibrant ecosystem powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community. Learn more at Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

