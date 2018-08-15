Cloudera to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud, announced that company executives will discuss Cloudera at two upcoming financial conferences.

Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference



New York, New York



September 7, 2018, at 8:00 am Pacific Time (11:00 am Eastern Time)

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference 2018



Las Vegas, Nevada



September 12, 2018, at 10:40 am Pacific Time (1:40 pm Eastern Time)

Live audio webcasts and replays of the events will be available at investors.cloudera.com/Investors.

About Cloudera



At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. We deliver the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud. The world's largest enterprises trust Cloudera to help solve their most challenging business problems. Learn more at cloudera.com.

