Cloudera Unveils Next Phase of Open Data Lakehouse Focused on Maximizing Customer Data to Unlock Enterprise AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, the data company for trusted enterprise AI, today announced the next phase of its open data lakehouse on private cloud that revolutionizes on-premises data experiences for trusted analytics and AI at scale. With its latest round of enhancements, Cloudera has become the only provider to offer an open data lakehouse with Apache Iceberg for public and now private clouds, helping customers to unlock the enterprise AI potential of all their data.

Research from Cloudera estimates that 53% of organizations in the U.S. currently use Generative AI technology and more than a third (36%) are in the early stages of exploring AI for potential implementation in 2024. But implementations have stalled as many enterprises struggle to access or achieve business value from their data with AI. Challenges include distributed data infrastructures, governance risks, or security concerns.

By delivering Apache Iceberg for private clouds, Cloudera is empowering every organization to overcome these issues and quickly scale enterprise AI deployments to generate greater value. Apache Iceberg is an open-source, high-performance table format for vast analytic tables. When applied to private clouds, the solution enables companies to apply AI to the vast amounts of mission-critical data that exists both in the cloud and on premises, ultimately allowing them to create new use cases. Cloudera is also now the only company to provide the ability to run a completely air-gapped large language model (LLM) deployment, providing customers with enhanced security and data privacy, as well as improved performance and reduced operational costs.

Cloudera is also rolling out a series of additional updates to its platform that will deliver unprecedented business value to its customer base, including:

Zero downtime upgrades (ZDU) and security enhancements such as Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.2 for increased business continuity and minimized interruptions.

New Apache Ozone capabilities, such as quotas, snapshots, and disaster recovery enhancements that enable vastly greater scalability at lower cost to service the voracious data consumption needs of modern workloads.

Expanded support for integrations including Python 3.10, RHEL 9.1, RHEL 8.8 FIPS, SLES 15 SP4, Oracle 8.8, and JDK 17 for increased compatibility and flexibility.

"Cloudera's mission is to empower customers to transform data anywhere into actionable insights by enabling it with AI," said Dipto Chakravarty, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. "By giving them a trusted data foundation for analytics, this next phase of cloud-native solutions unlocks endless possibilities for building innovative AI applications."

"In this AI-powered era, we'll continue to see formidable AI applications emerge that significantly increase the business value of enterprise data," said Sanjeev Mohan, Principal, SanjMo. "For organizations to capitalize on this technological gold rush, data cannot be locked away in company data centers. Enterprises need a data management strategy that enables them to transform complex data anywhere into actionable insights through a comprehensive, open, and hybrid platform."

"The Iceberg community is very big and is growing fast. It's being adopted around the world. Cloudera's open data lakehouse with Iceberg means we have an open table format with a lot of advanced functionality, which makes it easier to use and maintain our data. The open table format is important to us, because it means data can be accessed easily by many users with a variety of tools," said Matteo Carucci, Head of Data & Analytics, Eutelsat. "The open table format is a fundamental requirement because the company data is the property of the company itself, not a specific vendor. So an open table format guarantees that whatever may happen with technology in the future, you have full ownership of your data. "

Cloudera will be demonstrating its latest series of updates at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit , taking place March 11-13, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. Attendees will see firsthand the enhancements to Cloudera's platform and speak to Cloudera experts onsite about the company's next phase of cloud- native solutions. Additionally, Cloudera's Technical Evangelism Director, Jake Bengston, will be leading a session at the event on March 12 titled, " Game-Changing Gen AI: Advancing from Pilot to Production at Enterprise Scale ." The session will cover stories of seasoned AI leaders from top global enterprises about lessons learned, best practices, and avoidable pitfalls so attendees can cut through the hype and deliver production-ready AI for a competitive edge.

More information on Cloudera's open data lakehouse can be found here . To learn more about Cloudera's presence at the upcoming Gartner Summit, visit: https://www.cloudera.com/events.html

