Cloudesire Partners Up With Technology Investment Company to Capitalise Untapped Potential of Cloud in the Middle East

MILAN and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology Investment Company (TIC) manages a portfolio of leading channel partners and distributors, providing advanced computing and digital value-added services to channel network across the Middle East and KSA. TIC has selected Cloudesire, a leader in cloud solutions and monetisation technologies, as its partner. By signing this agreement, Technology Investment Company is empowered to rapidly assist channel partners to deploy, offer and monetize vendors' applications into the cloud of their choice. Additionally, it offers options to its partners to experience a unique cloud automation journey in a complete impressive way.

Technology Investment Company is seeing an increased demand for their vendors' cloud services from local partners and, by adding Cloudesire to further empower their offering, they will be in an excellent position to help partners dramatically improve their offering and time to market. The Cloudesire suite is easy to use, improves share of wallet, reduces the cost of onboarding and ensures minimal risk through automation.

"We are excited to sign the agreement with TIC. We are constantly evolving and enhancing our suite based on feedback from clients, and having a partner with the caliber of Technology Investment Company will empower us to receive high-quality feedback from a leading distributor with excellent market coverage and experience," said Eddy Fioretti, CEO at Cloudesire. "Adoption of cloud and request for cloud-based services is increasing rapidly as our partners - and their clients of any size - realize the enormous benefits of augmented agility and a reduced datacenter footprint. The Cloudesire platform makes it easier for partners to promote new benefits with an account-based marketing approach aiming at cost reduction and risk mitigation."

Cloud is the foundation to leverage services that can radically enhance the performance and reach of any enterprise - today. Any company is aware that they can move away from traditional/virtualised environments and exploit cloud-based applications at a pace far quicker than in the past.

"With Cloudesire, we will make our offering unique by providing incremental values to our partners toward the cloud transformation journey that they are providing to their clients, leveraging several distribution agreements that we already have in place with major vendors, together with the capability to provide services across several public and private cloud providers," said Asim Al Jammaz, board member at Technology Investment Company.

About Cloudesire: Cloudesire is a global enterprise software company based in Pisa, Italy, with sales and support also in the U.K. Cloudesire is led by a team of seasoned IT veterans whose tenure and accomplishments provide a solid enterprise perspective that, combined with innovation and vision, is helping to move service providers of any kind on their journey to cloud. We bring in the entrepreneurial spirit that seeks the fastest path to value in today's digital economy.

The Cloudesire suite is used by leading companies, like telcos and distributors, to enable brokering and monetisation of any kind of SaaS and service, across any cloud, with any commercial arrangement; and optionally, enabling channel dynamics.

For more information about Cloudesire, please visit https://cloudesire.com. To contact Cloudesire, drop a note to Sarah Williams at marketing@cloudesire.com.

Related Links

cloud4csp

cloud4billing

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudesire-partners-up-with-technology-investment-company-to-capitalise-untapped-potential-of-cloud-in-the-middle-east-300630065.html

SOURCE Cloudesire

Related Links

http://cloudesire.com

