CloudFabrix Accelerates Adoption of SaaS, Hardware and Software Subscription Services Using Next Generation IT Asset Lifecycle Management Solution

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudFabrix, the AIOps software company, announces cfxRealize – the next generation IT Asset Lifecycle and Adoption Management solution. This new solution expands CloudFabrix AIOps platform cfxDimensions. This new solution offers many unique advantages to its customers in their IT transformation and modernization efforts to gain complete visibility into asset lifecycle, automate asset lifecycle management and intelligently plan and budget for new equipment, replacements and refresh cycles.

"cfxRealize provides continuous visibility and intelligence to optimize hardware and software assets across the IT application/infrastructure based on usage and spend," said Dennis Nils Drogseth, vice president, Enterprise Management Associates. "It also enables ongoing, lifecycle IT asset insights that help to promote a faster and more successful adoption of new hardware and software. Finally, cfxRealize can capture IT portfolio costs for specific application services through cfxDimensions' real-time visibility into application-to-infrastructure interdependencies."

As more and more enterprises are adopting software subscription, SaaS and cloud services, there is a clear need for hybrid IT asset lifecycle management and real-time visibility into entire IT Asset portfolio that is dynamic in nature. Enterprises want to leverage new buying programs and consumption models to optimize IT spend. The proliferation of IoT and many types of dynamic IT assets is making it harder to manage with traditional tool set. "We need to look at this space with entirely different and modern mindset. It must align with business goals and should be based on data and analytics driven approach, to effectively manage, plan and optimize asset utilization and IT spend," says Chakri Avala, Director of Product Management of CloudFabrix.

cfxRealize leverages integrations with over 100 data sources to deliver critical insights across both hardware and software asset lifecycle, utilization and spend without creating huge management workload. cfxRealize built-in workflows for Customer Success Management and adoption management enables better operational scheduling and improved business outcomes.

Key capabilities include:

Real-time Asset Inventory and Dependency Mapping Reports & Visualizations

Clear Visibility into asset lifecycle and contract status

Optimize IT spend

Ahead of sales cycles for renewal and expand opportunities

Reduce over subscription

Adopt subscription and deliver customer success

Customer and Partners benefit from next generation analytics driven Asset Lifecycle and Adoption Management

One of the leading MSP providers used CloudFabrix to manage their customer assets, provide value added services and help customer in their IT budget planning and business review. The end goal is to help customers use what they bought and realize the benefits and value they expected. "CloudFabrix allowed us to automate collection and analyze data from different data sources to manage, and optimize the purchase, licensing, deployment, maintenance, utilization of Software/Hardware license subscription. We are able to focus on increasing the business value and Adoption for our customers." –Director of Customer Success

One of the large Healthcare Enterprises used CloudFabrix cfxRealize solution to get instant visibility into their asset portfolio. They were managing current Asset portfolio using data from multiple tools such as Excel, ERP systems and Salesforce and were spending many hours a week to consolidate data. CloudFabrix automated data collection from all the data sources and provided single source of truth with actionable intelligence. "We were surprised to learn that we are out of compliance across large number of devices and up for renewals worth of few million dollars. cfxRealize saved us time and money and greatly simplified the complexities of tracking Hardware and Software assets...Collaborating with CloudFabrix has given us better control of our license ownership and allowed us to optimize the spend." -- Sr. Director, Cloud and IT Ops

CloudFabrix is making major announcements about powering Cisco customers and partners with dynamic asset management capabilities at Cisco Live 2018, Orlando. As Cisco is making major push for software subscription services to its customers and partners, CloudFabrix's new dynamic asset management capabilities will enable and accelerate software adoption. CloudFabrix announced data integrations with SNTC, TAC APIs, Meraki, Cisco DNA, Tetration, ACI and Intersight that will provide instant visibility into Cisco hardware and software and provide intelligent insights to Cisco sales and partners about renewal and expansion opportunities. It also provides customer adoption insights.

Resource Links

cfxRealize

cfxRealize Resources

cfxRealize usecases

CloudFabrix Blog

About CloudFabrix

CloudFabrix enables IT to be responsive and business aligned by making it more agile, efficient, and analytics-driven. CloudFabrix powers the enterprise move to develop, modernize, and govern IT processes, applications and operations in the context of business outcomes and automation. The CloudFabrix AIOps Platform unifies IT operations and governance of on premise and cloud applications across complex, hybrid environments. CloudFabrix accelerates the enterprise's cloud native journey by providing many built-in foundational services and turnkey operational capabilities. CloudFabrix is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA

Media contact:

Tejo Prayaga

196935@email4pr.com

408-786-4089

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudfabrix-accelerates-adoption-of-saas-hardware-and-software-subscription-services-using-next-generation-it-asset-lifecycle-management-solution-300664271.html

SOURCE CloudFabrix Software Inc