CloudFabrix Announces new SaaS offerings of its Digital Intelligence Apps to Enable Rapid Adoption of AIOps in Enterprises

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudFabrix, a leading Digital Intelligence AIOps vendor, announces the launch of its Digital Intelligence Apps SaaS offerings with expanded AI capabilities. CloudFabrix Digital Intelligence suite of Apps and Solutions is now available as a cloud-based and fully-managed SaaS offering. We are pleased to offer multiple delivery models ensuring reliable, secure and scalable methods to consume all Apps and Solutions according to each customer's individual needs. These expanded Digital Intelligence capabilities provide significant AI benefits to not only IT Operations but also to extended stakeholders, including IT Planning and IT Governance functions of the enterprise customer.

Actionable Intelligence For IT Lifecycle Planning & Automated IT Operations AI Powered Digital Intelligence Solutions

"We see sustained interest in AIOps adoption and AI capabilities among Enterprise IT teams, and we believe our new Digital Intelligence Apps as a Service will further accelerate this adoption. Our aim is to provide our customers with more flexible and easier options to make data driven decisions faster with these new SaaS offerings. We strongly believe that software vendors need to make it easy for enterprises to adopt AI/ML technologies and reduce time to value. Our modular Apps architecture model offers self-contained AI powered Apps that can provide a turnkey experience as well as a clear incremental path to transform to data driven IT," Raju Datla, CloudFabrix CEO.

Highlights:

At Launch, the following applications will be available via a SaaS delivery model. Additional apps will follow:

Hybrid IT Monitoring & Analytics App Log, Event, and Security Analytics App IT Lifecycle Analytics App AI/ML Apps ꟷ Incident Room App, Decision Room App, IT Optimization Advisor App, and Data Science App

Customers can choose to enable or disable apps as per their unique needs via a pay for use model.

A low-code data science toolkit will be provided, enabling customers to develop, test and deploy new AI/ML models that are optimized to their data

Existing on-premises customers can choose to migrate to SaaS at no additional cost or run a hybrid model to meet their needs

IT Lifecycle Analytics App:

Enables IT planning and procurement projects with end-to-end visibility of IT assets, identification of aging assets, expiring service contracts, and recommend migration paths.

Delivers advanced insights and comprehensive workflows to track and drive customer experience (CX) initiatives. Provides visibility into software and hardware assets license/utilization, and enriches customer experience through guided navigation of key phases in CX journey.

Hybrid IT Monitoring & Analytics App:

Monitors traditional IT, cloud, and hybrid environments in real-time to provide deep insights into health, performance, and availability of IT systems to run businesses efficiently and effectively.

Leverages AI and ML capabilities to reduce alert noise, identify the root cause of events, detect anomalies and predict failures.

Integrates with popular ITSM tools for automated incident management.

Log, Event & Security Analytics App:

Garners deep insights and analytics from millions of IT logs and events with this centralized log management app that enables IT teams in three key areas including Log Analysis, Traffic Analysis, and Security Analysis.

IT teams can identify performance blind spots, detect abnormal usage patterns, establish top talkers, chatty applications or perform forensic and threat analysis.

Performs secure multi-tenant log separation and long-term archival of raw, untampered logs to meet audit compliance and regulatory requirements.

AI/ML Apps:

A set of purpose-built AI powered apps addresses some of the pressing challenges that IT organizations face today. CloudFabrix cfxDimensions platform presents a unique benefit to all the apps that are built on its platform, with advanced data ingestion, analytics, and AI/ML capabilities. Key apps include:

Incident Room: Modern digital collaborative war room for faster incident diagnosis and remediation

Decision Room: Strategize, track and implement IT transformation projects

IT Optimization Advisor: Recommendations for operations tuning, forecast alerts, dynamic thresholds, capacity planning.

Data Science App: Intuitive click-thru AI/ML toolkit for rapid prototyping and development of ML models.

About CloudFabrix

CloudFabrix is the provider of the Digital Intelligence AIOps platform that scales and accelerates digital IT lifecycle planning and autonomous IT operations. It simplifies and unifies IT operations and governance of both traditional and modern applications across multi-cloud environments using its AIOps suite of Apps. CloudFabrix empowers customers to assess, govern, and predict the health of hybrid IT environments, and provide IT leaders and operations personnel with actionable intelligence to make faster and better decisions.

Contact:

Tejo Prayaga

+1 208 786 4089

216129@email4pr.com

