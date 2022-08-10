CloudFabrix Announces Validation of HashiCorp Consul Integration and Premier Partner Status, Demonstrating AIOps Value in Multi-cloud Deployments

CloudFabrix's full stack visibility with the HashiCorp Consul service mesh integration enables cross domain correlation and root cause analysis for service centric, modern dynamic data centers

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudFabrix, the Data-centric AIOps Leader and the inventor of Robotic Data Automation Fabric(RDAF), unifying Observability, AIOps and Automation, today announced its validation and Premier Partner status with HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) Consul.

Data-centric AIOps Platform Unify Observability, Security and Automation with AIOps

As more Enterprises adopt the cloud operating model and move to dynamic, multi-cloud environments, the challenges of managing complexity and scale with increased agility multiply. HashiCorp Consul enables platform teams to manage multi-cloud networks by discovering and securely connecting services. Consul is widely deployed to run service networks at global scale.

Enterprises are looking for full stack visibility and the ability to correlate across domains to provide the required visibility to DevSecOps stakeholders. The joint integration provides unique benefits to customers -

Improved MTTD (Mean Time to Detect) and MTTI (Mean Time to Insights) - CloudFabrix's integration with Consul not only provides the visibility into health of Consul and Envoy services, but also contextualizes and correlates with full stack discovery from applications to infrastructure.

Improved MTTR (Mean Time to Resolve) - CloudFabrix's topology discovery, application dependency maps and impact analysis, enable root cause analysis and incident remediation in your entire stack, bringing MELT data types (metrics, events, logs and traces) together.

Incident Remediation - CloudFabrix integrates bidirectionally with customer's ITSM systems like ServiceNow, Freshworks, Atlassian Jira and leverages NLP and recommendation engine for Level 0 remediation.

Faster time to value - CloudFabrix's patent pending No code / Low code Robotic Data Automation Fabric (RDAF)platform provides AIOps services including Alert Noise Reduction, Incident Remediation, Predictive Analytics, Log and Asset Intelligence to enable customer's autonomous enterprise journey. RDAF's data automation, observability pipelines and dashboards deliver the visibility, agility, TCO savings and productivity improvements desired by Business and IT stakeholders.

"We are happy to welcome CloudFabrix as a partner. CloudFabrix's HCP Consul integration delivers full stack visibility, enrichment and cross domain correlation and resolution to our customers," said Asvin Ramesh, Sr. Director, Alliances at HashiCorp.

"We are excited about this partnership and the validation with HCP Consul '', said Shailesh Manjrekar, Vice President AI and SaaS Marketing, at CloudFabrix. "Customers moving from traditional static data centers to dynamic hybrid data centers need visibility not only at the services based networking layer, but their full, multi-cloud stack. Our integration with HCP Consul brings together the best of both worlds and demonstrates our ability to provide AIOps services in the Cloud Operating model" he added.

About CloudFabrix

CloudFabrix is the leading Data-centric AIOps Platform vendor and the inventor of Robotic Data Automation Fabric (RDAF). RDAF delivers integrated, enriched and actionable data pipelines to operational and analytical systems. RDAF unifies Observability, AIOps and Automation for Operational Systems and enriches analytical systems. CloudFabrix empowers Business and IT leaders with AI-powered actionable intelligence to make faster and better decisions and accelerate IT planning and Autonomous operations. For more information, visit https://cloudfabrix.com/

