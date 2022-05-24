CloudFabrix™ Appoints Shailesh Manjrekar as Vice President of AI and Marketing, to Accelerate Go To Market

CloudFabrix ropes in Industry AI thought leader and opens Center of Excellence for AI/ML, gearing up for next SaaS growth phase

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudFabrix™, the inventor of Robotic Data Automation Fabric, unifying Observability, AIOps and Automation on cfxCloud SaaS platform, today announced the appointment of Shailesh Manjrekar, as Vice President of AI and Marketing to the leadership team.

CloudFabrix Robotic Data Automation Fabric Shailesh Manjrekar, Vice President AI and SaaS Marketing

Shailesh Manjrekar will be responsible for CloudFabrix's AI and SaaS Product thought leadership, Marketing, and Go To Market strategy for Data Observability and AIOps market. Manjrekar comes to CloudFabrix from WEKA, a leading provider of data storage and management solutions for data-driven customers. During his tenure at WEKA, he was Head of AI and Strategic Alliances, responsible for AI vision and WekaAI ecosystem partnerships. Prior to WEKA, he had several successful roles as Head of AI at SwiftStack (acquired by NVIDIA), Sandisk (acquired by Western Digital), EMC and Force10 Networks (acquired by Dell), Brocade, NetApp and HPE.

Manjrekar is a seasoned IT professional who has over two decades of experience in building and managing emerging global businesses. He brings an established background in providing effective product and solutions marketing, product management, and strategic alliances spanning AI and Deep Learning, FinTech, Lifesciences SaaS solutions. Manjrekar is an avid speaker at AI conferences like NVIDIA GTC and Storage Developer Conference and is also a Forbes Technology Council contributor since 2020, an invitation only organization of leading CxO's and Technology Executives.

"We are delighted to welcome Shailesh to the CloudFabrix team. With Observability, AIOps and Automation markets maturing and COVID-19 inflection point, we are looking to the next growth phase in our SaaS journey. We also announced the opening of our first Center of Excellence for AI/ML in Gulbarga, India, hosting a strong team of 30+ AI/ML engineers and Data scientists. Shailesh's deep expertise in AI, Data and SaaS will be invaluable to our growth phase. We welcome him to the team and look forward to his playing an important role in the future growth and development of the company," said Raju Datla, CEO, CloudFabrix.

"I came from the world of distributed applications using GPU's and AI accelerators, DPU's and fast storage for Autonomous Vehicles, FinTech and Lifesciences pipelines. Though significant progress has been made with these technology blocks, what struck me most, was how little attention was paid to data quality and operationalizing these pipelines at scale. CloudFabrix's Robotic Data Automation Fabric unifying Data Observability, AIOps and Data automation is the industry's best kept secret to counter these challenges and democratize AI. I am absolutely thrilled to be joining CloudFabrix," said Shailesh Manjrekar.

Manjrekar holds an MBA from San Jose State, College of Business, post graduate certification from Haas School of Business, UC Berkley, and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Mumbai.

Resources:

Join us at Cisco Live Booth # 3465 June 12th-16th

Join us at AWS Summit - Milan June 21st-22nd

On-demand RDAF and AIOps Conference

ZDNet article:The autonomous enterprise

Venturebeat: How CloudFabrix uses robotic data automation fabric to unify observability and AIOps

ZDNet Article: Data quality can make or break efforts to bring artificial intelligence to IT operations

Forbes Article: How Robotic Data Automation Could Automate Data Pipelines

Robotic Data Automation Platform - RDAF

RDA Bot Library

About CloudFabrix™

CloudFabrix is the inventor of Robotic Data Automation Fabric and an AIOps vendor. Robotic Data Automation Fabric unifies Observability, AIOps and Automation and is the transformative platform that scales and accelerates digital IT lifecycle planning and autonomous IT operations. CloudFabrix empowers IT leaders and operations personnel with AI-powered actionable intelligence to make faster and better decisions. CloudFabrix is changing the AIOps game and accelerating IT organization's Autonomous journey. For more information, visit https://cloudfabrix.com/

Press Enquiry

[email protected]

4084214214

SOURCE CloudFabrix Software