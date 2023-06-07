CloudFabrix Launches and Demonstrates Observability Data Modernization and Composable Dashboard Services on Cisco's Full-Stack Observability Platform at Cisco Live 23

CloudFabrix showcases the Power and Extensibility of the Cisco FSO Platform, with Data Modernization, and Composable Dashboards for Applications Telemetry

LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Cisco Live, Cisco's annual IT and communications conference, CloudFabrix, the inventor of Robotic Data Automation Fabric (RDAF) and the "Data-centric AIOps" leader announced the launch of Observability Data Modernization (ODM) and Composable Dashboards services for Cisco's Full-Stack Observability (FSO) Platform.

CloudFabrix Apps on Cisco FSO Platform CloudFabrix vSphere Observability on Cisco FSO platform

Cisco's FSO was a major announcement around its vision of breaking operational silos to enable "Experience as the new Digital currency." The FSO Platform is focused on OpenTelemetry (OTel)and ingests, stores, and provides a unified query engine for MELT (Metrics, Events, Logs and Traces) signals in a unique relationship-based entity model. Cisco FSO Platform enables partners to build an ecosystem of applications with Business and IT Contexts. CloudFabrix is one of the first few design partners to showcase the extensibility of the platform, with its patent-pending Robotic Data Automation Fabric (RDAF).

Observability Data Modernization service (ODMS)

ODMS like ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) ensures data from disparate sources is extracted, transformed, enriched, and ingested in Cisco FSO Platform's Entity model in OpenTelemetry format. Once ingested it can be contextualized, correlated, queried and visualized for root cause analysis and remediation.

ODMS powered by CloudFabrix's RDAF Edge provides the following benefits for consumers of Cisco's FSO Platform –

Data Modernization

OpenTelemetry has become the gold standard for Observability, however, there are still applications and libraries which do not support OTel standards and use vendor-specific agents for data collection. ODMS transforms Non-OTel signals from Hybrid applications into OTel signals and enriches them with Topology and service maps.

CloudFabrix will demonstrate Data Modernization, for vSphere Observability at Cisco Live 2023 (4-8 June). Beyond Cisco Live, ODMS will be leveraged for the modernization of Non-OTel signals in Healthcare, FinTech, Telco, and SAP environments.

Contextualization

ODMS does near real-time topology discovery using the pipelines, enriches attributes with metadata, and builds cross-domain service and dependency mappings. The Cisco FSO Platform entity model and hypergraphs are enriched with these mappings for full-stack correlation and user experience.

ODMS leverages low code bots, to extract, transform, enrich, map, and ingest data in the Cisco FSO Platform entity models. Cross-domain metrics, events, logs, traces, (MELT) data types can be normalized and ingested, including operational data types (Incidents, Tickets, GitOps), code commits, Bugs, API alerts, CI/CD build failures, etc.

Composable Dashboard Service

Persona-based and Domain-specific Composable Dashboards can be quickly composed to show all the heuristics around the entity models, their relationships, and their correlation within the Cisco FSO Platform.

"CloudFabrix is an important partner when it comes to Cisco's FSO Platform," said Carlos Pereira, Fellow and Chief Architect, Cisco. "The FSO Platform extensibility was designed to empower an ecosystem of observability partners, enabling new solutions and use-cases via their diverse domain knowledge and experience. CloudFabrix brings expertise around data and intelligent automation, and built an FSO solution that converges siloed operational domains - such as public cloud infrastructure and on-premises vSphere environments - through OpenTelemetry ingestion and transformation via the CloudFabrix's Robotic Data Automation Fabric (RDAF) integration with the FSO Platform."

"Cisco's FSO Platform is a game-changer for Full Stack Observability. We were honored to be one of the first few design partners. The extensible FSO Platform entity model enabled us to model any Full stack entity quickly and ingest any data types with our Robotic Data Automation Fabric (RDAF). Data is at the center of the FSO Platform and RDAF plays a key role in bringing data to the FSO Platform and the business. We are very excited about the possibilities of what we can achieve together with Cisco and we will be in full strength at Cisco Live," said Raju Datla Chief Executive Officer, CloudFabrix.

This solution will also be on display at Cisco Live Las Vegas June 4th-8th booth #732

Supporting Quotes

Ron Williams, Principal Analyst, Gigaom

"CloudFabrix has demonstrated outperforming leadership in our 2023 Gigaom Radar report. Their Observability Data Modernization Service is a significant development for the OpenTelemetry (OTel) ecosystem. Any Observability provider can now consume non-OTel data using this service to deploy in hybrid environments that are not OTel compliant and still deliver all the OTel benefits. This enables a path for end users and OTel providers for phased OTel adoption. We will be watching this development as it matures," said Ron Williams, Principal Analyst at Gigaom.

Resources: https://www.cloudfabrix.com/observability-data-modernization-service



Watch Cisco Appdynamics and CloudFabrix joint webinar here .

Forbes: Data-centric AIOps: The Next Frontier with Observability Pipelines



RDA Bot Library

CloudFabrix SaaS sign up

About CloudFabrix

CloudFabrix is the leading Data-centric AIOps Platform vendor and the inventor of Robotic Data Automation Fabric (RDAF). RDAF delivers integrated, enriched and actionable data pipelines to operational and analytical systems. RDAF unifies Observability, AIOps, and Automation for Operational Systems and enriches analytical systems. CloudFabrix empowers Business and IT leaders with AI-powered actionable intelligence to make faster and better decisions and accelerate IT planning and Autonomous operations. For more information, visit https://cloudfabrix.com/.

