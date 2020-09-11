CloudFabrix Recognized as AIOps "Value Leader" in Multiple Categories in EMA's 2020 AIOps Radar Report

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudFabrix, a leader in Outcomes driven AIOps, today announced that Enterprise Management Association (EMA) research firm has recognized CloudFabrix as "Value Leader" (highest ranking) in various AIOps categories, including a special innovation award for company's unique Dynamic Asset Intelligence capabilities. Access " EMA Radar™ Report on AI for IT Operations (AIOps) Report "

CloudFabrix Named "Value Leader" in multiple AIOps Categories

CloudFabrix continues to gain recognition among leading industry analysts and global enterprises for our differentiated technical product and architectural strengths, and the breadth of use cases coverage. We have been recognized as the "Value Leader" in various AIOps categories ahead of several vendors in this report.

In this comprehensive AIOps Radar report, EMA evaluated 17 leading vendors in several key areas including use case coverage, architectural strength, integrations and balance between features and cost, use case coverage and ease of implementation. Vendors with highest ranking are recognized as "Value Leaders" and additionally vendors who provide certain distinctive AIOps capabilities were awarded a special innovation award. Key AIOps use cases evaluated in this report are - "Change Impact and Capacity Optimization", "Incident, Performance, and Availability Management", and "Business Impact and IT-to-Business Alignment."

"CloudFabrix is an innovative and emerging leader in the AIOps landscape that stands out with a diversity of functionality integrated into a single, cost-effective platform. CloudFabrix provides a diverse and well-integrated solution that spans across all AIOps use cases," said Dennis Drogseth, Vice President, EMA Research and author of the report. "The CloudFabrix AIOps Platform delivers unique strengths in performance, change management, and capacity optimization by which cost, performance, and capacity can be effectively predicted, each in context with the other. Central to platform strengths in incident, performance, and availability management is the platform's Incident Room, which was designed to promote better overall observability and more proactive remediation and decision-making."

"CloudFabrix platform helped us serve many of our IT stakeholders - Application, Network, Data center and operations teams. They found more and more value, for instance in real-time incident and problem management, where CloudFabrix does a lot of magic in the background to put incidents in context. We're increasingly hearing, 'I don't need to dedicate my people to a waste of manual effort. This tool can do it!" said IT Solution Principal, large North American Healthcare Provider. "We can also do the root cause analysis for the incidents and map these to changes made and code revisions across the infrastructure."

Dynamic Asset Intelligence Critical for Faster Time-To-Value & Higher ROI

EMA also awarded CloudFabrix with a special recognition for its distinctive Dynamic Asset Intelligence capabilities, which play a critical role in ensuring AIOps success, by providing much needed full-stack insights, topology and service context to IT operations data. These capabilities enable customers to accelerate AIOps deployment, eliminate dependency on manual CMDB reconciliations or human data feeds, resulting in greater accuracy, improved productivity and higher ROI with AIOps investments.

This report highlights following key benefits to customers derived from CloudFabrix differentiating capabilities and features

Predictive alerting and root cause analysis

Faster time to repair problems

Forecasting and ML insights to improve operational readiness and prevent incidents

Improved service delivery across hybrid cloud

Reduction/consolidation of siloed toolsets

More effective handoffs between development and operations

Minimized time developers are forced to spend in production-level triage

Better correlation between change and performance

Additional Resources

Website – https://cloudfabrix.com/

AIOps Solution – https://www.cloudfabrix.com/digital-it-operations/

AIOps Platform – https://www.cloudfabrix.com/platform/index.html

Blog – https://cloudfabrix.com/blog

Twitter – https://twitter.com/cloudfabrix

About CloudFabrix

CloudFabrix is the provider of the Digital Intelligence AIOps platform that scales and accelerates digital IT lifecycle planning and autonomous IT operations. CloudFabrix simplifies and unifies IT operations and governance of both traditional and modern applications across multi-cloud environments by using its AIOps suite of Apps. CloudFabrix empowers IT leaders and operations personnel with actionable intelligence to make faster and better decisions. CloudFabrix is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA with branch offices in India and the United Kingdom.

Media Contact:

Tejo Prayaga

408-786-4089

[email protected]

SOURCE CloudFabrix Software, Inc.

Related Links

https://cloudfabrix.com

