Cloudflare and Hoplite Form Strategic Partnership & Integration

"This is an exciting opportunity for all involved," said Anthony Cochenour, founder and President of Hoplite Industries. "The added security and performance gained through our Cloudflare partnership enables us to deliver an incredibly powerful service that will not only keep our customers safer, but also improve the experience of their end-users as well."



Hoplite's Artemis Web Protection platform employs patented technologies that provide real-time protection against attacks and unwanted traffic directed at web sites, and applications. Artemis effectively unifies security layers without requiring site, or application code changes.

This integration with the Cloudflare Workers feature (https://www.cloudflare.com/products/cloudflare-workers/) dramatically improves real-time visibility into known and emerging threats that often play a role in data breaches and defacement. Integrating Artemis into Cloudflare's network of over 150 data centers enables Hoplite customers to leverage the power and flexibility of a massively distributed security platform without the expense and complexity. The result is significant increases in performance, reliability, and real-time security for customer web assets, no matter where they reside.



To learn more, check out the resources below:

https://hoplite.io

https://cloudflare.com

About Hoplite

Our mission is to empower customers with the real-time intelligence, context, and automation required to proactively defend against rapidly evolving threats from around the world. Hoplite's Intelligence and Behavior-based technologies are at the heart of this mission, allowing our customers, and partners to substantially harden their defenses, ensuring business operations are sustained at the highest level of effectiveness. Founded in 2013, and proudly headquartered in Bozeman, MT, Hoplite Industries Inc. (https://hoplite.io / @HopliteInfo) provides cyber risk solutions to customers and partners around the world.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Today the company runs one of the world's largest networks that powers more than 10 trillion requests per month, which is nearly 10 percent of all Internet requests. Cloudflare protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with each new site added. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer, named the Most Innovative Network & Internet Technology Company for two years running by the Wall Street Journal, and ranked among the world's 50 most innovative companies by Fast Company. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, Washington, DC, London, and Singapore.

Contact:

Garrett Talbot

info@hopliteindustries.com

(406) 318-8000

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudflare-and-hoplite-form-strategic-partnership--integration-300671973.html

SOURCE Hoplite Industries

Related Links

https://hoplite.io

