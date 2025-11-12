Cloudforce Named Microsoft Partner of the Year: Global Recognition Validates Transformative Impact of nebulaONE®, Cloudforce's Secure AI Platform

Cloudforce is proud to bring this vision to life as Microsoft's 2025 Education Partner of the Year, delivering equitable AI for All to millions of students, faculty, and staff across the world's leading institutions.

Standing out amongst over a half a million Microsoft partners globally, this prestigious award validates what institutions from Oxford and London Business School to the University of Maryland and UCLA have seen firsthand: AI can and should positively impact education when deployed equitably and securely. Today, over 85 universities, school systems, and academic medical centers use nebulaONE on Microsoft Azure to provide millions of students, educators, and healthcare professionals with private access to generative AI.

"This award reflects the strength of Microsoft and Cloudforce's partnership, and our deep commitment to delivering bleeding-edge GenAI capabilities for the benefit of students all over the world," said Husein Sharaf, CEO of Cloudforce. "The real story isn't the technology or the award, it's the tangible outcomes we're helping to deliver: personalizing learning, accelerating critical research, and streamlining operations, all while ensuring private and equitable access for every student to the tech that is already reshaping what the workforce of tomorrow will need to succeed."

What makes these transformations possible is nebulaONE's unique architecture. Unlike public AI tools where data is often exposed and used for model training, nebulaONE deploys entirely within each organization's own Microsoft Azure environment. Sensitive information never leaves institutional control, enabling compliance with HIPAA, FERPA, GDPR, and other regulations while providing robust access to leading AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, and more. Add to that Cloudforce's full bench of industry SMEs who serve as Forward Deployed Engineers, providing consultative services around identity, data governance, compliance, and system integration, and it's clear why Microsoft selected Cloudforce as their Partner of the Year.

"Educational institutions need cutting-edge AI capabilities, but they cannot compromise on security, privacy, or compliance," said Lee Wang, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Cloudforce. "This award recognizes that Cloudforce and nebulaONE deliver exactly what these teams need: an enterprise-grade AI platform that integrates tightly with existing systems and datasets, empowering users of all skill levels to innovate with AI on virtually any use case, all from within their own secure Azure environment. Equally critical is the human aspect of our business, where Cloudforce's experts are helping institutions with everything from organizational change management to integrations with platforms like Canvas, Fabric, and Copilot; which sets us apart from other partners who can't deliver the same end-to-end outcomes quite like we do."

With hundreds of new deployments planned for 2026, Cloudforce continues expanding its mission to democratize "AI for All" at bold education, healthcare, and enterprise organizations worldwide.

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world."

About Cloudforce

Based in National Harbor, Maryland, Cloudforce is Microsoft's 2025 Education Partner of the Year and a Microsoft Supplier of the Year for 2024, serving leading organizations globaly with Cloud and AI solutions built exclusively on the Microsoft cloud.

