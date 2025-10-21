Cloudforce Names Lee Wang as President & Chief Revenue Officer

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudforce has appointed Lee Wang as President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), significantly strengthening its executive leadership as the company enters its next phase of hyper-growth and global expansion. With more than three decades of experience scaling tech companies, Lee brings a track record of building products that define their sectors, and teams that deliver outsized impact.

Lee Wang joins Cloudforce as Chief Revenue Officer.

"Our organization is at an inflection point," said Husein Sharaf, Founder and CEO of Cloudforce. "We've proven that consultants with a deep understanding of how client's businesses operate and succeed are uniquely qualified to lead these same organizations through the AI revolution. With decades of experience designing novel and proprietary solutions on the Microsoft cloud, we've now turned our expertise inward to build our first product, nebulaONE®, which has grown rapidly to become the leading AI Platform for higher education globally. Lee knows exactly how to scale unique products and is joining us at the perfect time to push Cloudforce into our next stage of success."

Lee began his career at Cornell University, where he co-founded CourseInfo, the first learning management system for higher education. The company later merged with Blackboard, where he led global expansion and drove early adoption of online learning across universities worldwide. He went on to scale several high-growth technology ventures including Parature, a pioneering SaaS customer support platform later acquired by Microsoft and integrated into Microsoft Dynamics.

Most recently, Lee co-founded WeddingWire, serving as President and COO. Under his leadership, WeddingWire grew globally and eventually merged with XO Group, the parent company of The Knot and The Bump, creating the largest wedding technology platform in the world. Lee led the combined company, overseeing the largest business unit and driving continued growth and market expansion.

Reflecting on his decision to join Cloudforce, Lee shared, "At this stage in my career I'm most interested in joining a company that's creating meaningful positive change with AI. Cloudforce is perfectly positioned to tap into this once in a lifetime paradigm shift, and I see the same kind of potential here that I saw at Blackboard in its early years. Everyone is vibrant, eager to grow, and genuinely committed to the success of our customers and their stakeholders, whether they be students, patients, or business people. They support each other, celebrate wins, and learn from mistakes. The combination of an incredible product and an equally impressive team made this decision an easy one."

As President and CRO, Lee will lead Cloudforce's growth strategy—scaling operations, accelerating go-to-market, and expanding the company's impact across education, healthcare, and enterprise markets worldwide. With his proven track record of scaling tech firms from early-stage ventures to billion-dollar exits, Cloudforce looks forward to reaching new heights in innovation, partnership, and customer impact under his leadership.

About Cloudforce

Cloudforce is a global leader in secure AI for higher education, healthcare, and enterprise organizations – and a Microsoft Supplier of the Year for 2024. Its flagship product, nebulaONE®, provides a private, integrated, customizable gateway to every GenAI model and capability, enabling organizations to responsibly scale AI adoption with confidence.

Media Contact

Arija Rahman

[email protected]

202-803-6500

SOURCE Cloudforce