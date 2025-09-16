CloudFrame Announces September 18 Launch of Atlas, a Breakthrough in Legacy and Mainframe Intelligence

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudFrame announced the release of Atlas, a next-generation intelligence platform designed to transform how enterprises understand, govern, and modernize mainframe systems. Atlas refuses to play in the shallow end. It doesn't tally up lines of COBOL and call it insight—it maps relationships, risks, and opportunities, giving enterprises unprecedented understanding and actionable insights for modernization, governance, and compliance initiatives.

"Mainframe systems remain the backbone of critical industries, but their complexity and shrinking talent pool put organizations at risk," said Hans Otharsson, CloudFrame's Chief Operating Officer. "Atlas addresses this head-on, delivering the clarity and intelligence enterprises need to preserve knowledge, reduce risk, and modernize with confidence."

Preserving Knowledge and Mitigating Risk

Atlas performs a micro-level analysis and generates a living knowledge graph that enables teams to create Business Requirements Documents (BRDs), technical specifications, system diagrams, and modernization roadmaps directly from legacy code. This empowers team members to self-serve or consult an AI subject matter expert (SME) for immediate answers to complex technical questions, removing bottlenecks and accelerating decision-making.

Driving Better Planning and Test Readiness

Through automated discovery, risk heatmaps, rule-derived test scenarios, and performance insights, Atlas improves planning and reduces defects. By aligning with compliance, security, and governance requirements, organizations can move faster while maintaining confidence in quality and oversight.

Proactively Reducing Technical Debt

Atlas identifies and surfaces dead code, inefficient COBOL constructs, and performance bottlenecks such as chatty SQL or heavy I/O operations. By addressing these issues before transformation, enterprises prevent technical debt from migrating into Java or other modern languages, reducing long-term costs.

Proven Technology, Intelligent Evolution

Atlas combines deterministic code analysis—technology proven in production environments for Fortune 100 clients across financial services, telecom, banking, and energy—with an Agentic AI that learns continuously and adapts to context. Unlike traditional generative approaches, Atlas relies on deterministic tooling to eliminate errors in analysis. Generative AI is leveraged only to translate the knowledge graph into natural-language documentation and to power an advanced queryable AI SME. This design ensures accuracy while enabling natural, conversational interaction with complex legacy systems.

A Clear Pathway to Modernization

Atlas isn't a documentation system—it's a decision engine for how to deal with legacy systems. Where traditional tools stop at counts and diagrams, Atlas builds a living knowledge graph of runtime usage, data lineage, interfaces, and change risk, then turns that insight into prioritized backlogs, test scopes, and dependency-aware cutover plans. Paired with CloudFrame's CodeNavigator, the same analysis drives automated COBOL-to-Java conversion—producing human-readable, high-performance Java with minimal post-conversion tuning. Together, Atlas + CodeNavigator move organizations from "knowing what they have" to doing something about it.

Free Access Promotion

With the launch of Atlas, CloudFrame is providing free access to qualified prospective customers. This access will be limited to 200,000 lines of code and will use the web interface version which can be installed in minutes and analyzes uploaded mainframe artifacts. Some of the more advanced features of Atlas will not be available in this free access version, but CloudFrame is confident that even this subset of full functionality will impress prospective customers with Atlas' potential to empower modernization, governance and risk mitigation. All documentation, BRDs and other assets created with the free version will belong to the customer even if they don't go on to purchase a full Atlas subscription. The Atlas promotion can be found here on and after launch day: https://cloudframe.com/atlas

About CloudFrame

Founded in 2018, CloudFrame is a mainframe modernization company that helps enterprises unlock the value of legacy systems by delivering clarity, intelligence, and transformation pathways tailored to modern architectures. Its suite of products empowers organizations to manage risk, reduce technical debt, and transition to cloud-native solutions with confidence. CloudFrame is on track to becoming the global leader in legacy modernization.

For more information, visit www.cloudframe.com/atlas.

