CloudFuze Enables Meta Workplace Migration to Google Chat

CARY, N.C., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudFuze, a leading cloud migration solutions provider, has officially launched its new Meta Workplace to Google Chat migration path. This pathway enables businesses to securely and seamlessly migrate from Meta Workplace to Google Chat.

CloudFuze's new migration path is particularly useful for businesses planning to adopt Google Chat as a Meta Workplace alternative following Meta's announcement of the platform's shutdown in 2026.

Businesses can use the Meta Workplace migration tool to migrate public and private groups, members, admins, group messages, direct messages, message threads, attachments, emojis, timestamps, and more. The tool also has delta sync capabilities that allow incremental changes that have accumulated during the one-time migration to be migrated to Google Chat prior to cutover. This ensures all recent messages are migrated to Google Chat during cutover.

"Google Workspace's mission is to meaningfully connect people so they can create, build and collaborate together to get things done," said Vamsee Jasti, Director, Product Management, Google Workspace. "This new Meta Workplace to Google Chat migration path, alongside existing migrations paths, offers companies a smooth transition to Google Chat and Workspace, allowing them to be more productive and engage with one another in more meaningful ways."

The advanced capabilities of CloudFuze's Meta Workplace to Google Chat migration tool, combined with end-to-end premium migration support, will enable businesses to make a secure and seamless transition to Google Chat.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Google Workspace and launch this migration path and be able to help businesses navigate the upcoming Meta Workplace shutdown. We look forward to enabling businesses streamline their transition in its entirety," said Ravi Poli, CEO of CloudFuze.

About CloudFuze:

CloudFuze is a one-stop cloud migration solutions provider focused on helping large enterprises, small to medium businesses (SMBs), and managed service providers (MSPs) migrate between clouds and from on-premises storage to the cloud.

With industry-leading capabilities in migrating user accounts, files and folders, hyperlinks, chat messages, emails, cloud tenants, digital whiteboards, and more, CloudFuze caters to all types of use cases and enables businesses to achieve their entire migration goals.

CloudFuze delivers tailored strategies and execution. Committed to providing enterprise-grade support and security, CloudFuze guides businesses through managed migration services with 24/7 enterprise-grade support.

Website: https://www.cloudfuze.com

Media Contact:

[email protected]

+1 252-558-9019

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2198658/4248359/CloudFuze_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CloudFuze