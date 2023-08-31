CloudFuze to provide Slack to Google Chat migrations

CloudFuze

31 Aug, 2023

CARY, N.C., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudFuze, a leading cloud migration software, has officially announced its partnership with Google Workspace. Through this partnership, providing customers with the addition of a Google Chat migration path along with CloudFuze's Gmail and Google Drive migrations – now allows CloudFuze's customers a comprehensive solution for migrations across Google Workspace.

Businesses want to be able to change communications platforms and office software without losing historical context and data. Previously, there was no clear migration path from Slack to Google Chat to enable their customers to migrate to their preferred communication platform and/or enable greater adoption of Google Workspace.

Like many other customers, Vendasta, a leading marketplace software company serving 60,000 partners, utilized CloudFuze for a Slack to Google Chat migration to standardize their communication platform as Google Workspace and reduce costs. The need to replicate 100% of channels, data, files, and content in Slack to Google Chat was business critical.

CloudFuze provided the premier support for a seamless migration from Slack to Google Chat for Vendasta including public and private channel migration, files, emojis, mentions, threads/replies, and more to meet their business-critical needs.

"There is important information buried in our Slack channels, it was important to have it carry over without losing information. CloudFuze made this an easy thing to do," said Jason Coutu, IT Czar, Vendasta.

With the full support of the CloudFuze technical team throughout the migration, Google Workspace customers can be confident that they have the support and experience available to ensure a smooth migration process. This includes pre-migration reporting and planning, migration consulting, and post-migration data validation and coordinated cloud cutover.

"We were very excited to have the opportunity to work with Google Workspace and confident knowing we could leverage our Google Workspace migration expertise– as well as 40+ other Cloud migration solutions – and deliver a Slack to Google Chat migration path that exceeded Google Workspace's customers' needs," said Ravi Poli, CEO of CloudFuze.

About CloudFuze :

CloudFuze serves global enterprises, small to medium businesses (SMBs), and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) by facilitating seamless migrations between various cloud office systems and on-premises storage systems, thereby supporting customers' digital transformation journey, reducing costs, and enhancing business operations. CloudFuze helps global businesses strategize and execute comprehensive migrations, including user accounts, files, emails, links, tenants, messages, whiteboards, Box Notes, Dropbox Paper, and more. CloudFuze provides unmatched support and security in every migration, guiding businesses through managed migration services and offering 24/7 enterprise-grade support.

Website: https://www.cloudfuze.com

Media Contact: 
[email protected] 
+1 252-558-9019

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2198658/CloudFuze_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CloudFuze

