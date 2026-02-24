CloudFuze Unveils SaaS+AI Managing Tool: CloudFuze Manage

CARY, N.C., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudFuze, an industry-leading cloud migration service provider, has officially launched its new SaaS and AI app management solution, CloudFuze Manage, marking its entry into the SaaS and AI app management industry.

CloudFuze Manage is designed to help businesses of all sizes and industries take control of their SaaS and AI apps in a secure and cost-efficient way. By using CloudFuze Manage, businesses can streamline every aspect of SaaS and AI app management, including:

SaaS and AI app discovery

License management (tracking license usage, automate timely license renewals)

User lifecycle management (onboarding and offboarding automation)

Cost management (spot potential cost saving opportunities, identify overlapping apps, identify on-demand pricing impact, e.g., base subscription + additional charges for AI app usage, forecast AI app-related expenses, etc.)

Shadow IT control

Group management (adding and removing members from groups)

Audit-ready reports

AI-powered Invoice parser

CloudFuze Manage stands out from other SaaS management tools by delivering just the right types of functionalities combined with ease of use. Here's a brief comparison:

Evaluation Criteria CloudFuze Manage Other SaaS Management Platforms User Experience Simple UI and navigation; no user training required. Complex and cluttered. Product Focus Focused on critical outcomes like visibility, cost savings, control, etc. Unwanted features that confuse users. Time-to-Value Rapid deployment for app discovery and ROI within minutes. Long onboarding time and delayed results. Flexibility Flexibility for customization that enables tailored workflows and deep integrations. One-size-fits-all model. Feedback Loop Open to all feedback for agile development and feature refinements. Feedback goes into a blackhole.

"We are excited to launch CloudFuze Manage to help businesses make the most out of their SaaS and AI app usage. In a world where SaaS clutter is real, organizations are struggling to maintain visibility, control, and security across many SaaS and AI applications. This launch is our strategic solution to the SaaS sprawl and rising cost problems with AI apps that our customers have been facing. CloudFuze Manage addresses these problems by offering a centralized platform for governance, automation, and cost optimization," said Ravi Poli, CEO of CloudFuze.

About CloudFuze:

CloudFuze provides enterprise-grade cloud migration and SaaS and AI management solutions. With support for a wide range of use cases, CloudFuze helps businesses securely migrate users, data, and metadata, no matter the complexity or scale.

Backed by 12+ years of migration expertise, CloudFuze delivers fully managed, end-to-end migration services for seamless cloud transitions, including productivity suite shifts, storage consolidations, and M&A integrations.

In addition to migration, CloudFuze empowers IT teams with CloudFuze Manage, a powerful SaaS and AI app management solution that enables smarter, more secure management of users, cost, licenses, security, and compliance across the entire SaaS and AI ecosystem.

From migration to SaaS and AI optimization, CloudFuze accelerates digital and AI transformation with efficiency, control, and zero disruption.

Website: https://www.cloudfuze.com

