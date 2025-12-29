Cloudhands™ Announces Upcoming Unified Al Platform Launch and New Executive Leadership

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudhands, Inc. (the "Company" or "Cloudhands") today announced preparations for the upcoming launch of Cloudhands' unified Al platform, along with the appointment of Tom Hebert as President and David Novick as Chief Marketing Officer.

Cloudhands' unified Al platform is the result of extensive development work. The Company's proprietary platform is designed to unify the Al experience in one connected environment, enabling users to discover and use a wide range of tools in a seamless manner. With Cloudhands, users will be able to move seamlessly between leading Al models such as OpenAl, Anthropic, and Google (among others, and without any implied affiliation or endorsement), while keeping their conversation history, documents, tasks, and creative work connected.

Cloudhands' Al Platform Vision:

Cloudhands' platform is designed to remove silos and fragmentation from today's modern Al workflows with features including:

Unified Access: One interface for multiple top-tier models.

Workflow Orchestration: Coordinated task routing and automation between Al platforms.

Persistent Context: Shared context, history and memory that travels between platforms.

Cloudhands' vision is to make Al more accessible and efficient by reducing the complexity associated with managing multiple platforms, prompts, subscriptions, and credit systems.

New Executive Leadership:

In support of this AI platform initiative, Cloudhands has assembled a veteran executive team with a proven track record in high-growth SaaS, digital commerce, and media.

Tom Hebert (President) and David Novick (CMO) join Cloudhands, bringing a shared history of success, most notably in their prior roles supporting the growth that led to the $500 million sale of Ecwid Ecommerce. Their combined expertise in scaling successful platforms is key to executing the company's new Al-focused strategy.

"Cloudhands gives users a single place to think, create, and collaborate with Al, and we believe a well-designed, unified approach reflects a real opportunity in the market," said Tom Hebert.

Get Early Access:

Cloudhands.ai has opened a waitlist for users interested in participating in the platform launch, which is currently expected to occur in early 2026. To get on the list and get launch notifications - visit cloudhands ai .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, future events, or performance. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and could cause actual results to differ materially. Statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

FOR INVESTOR INQUIRIES

Please email: [email protected]

