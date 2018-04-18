CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances

"As companies increasingly rely on CloudHealth for RI lifecycle management, we are excited to extend our RI capabilities to Microsoft Azure customers," said John Purcell, VP of Products for CloudHealth Technologies. "Further, the new Azure reservation support allows CloudHealth customers to quickly identify reservation purchase opportunities and take full advantage of the cost savings from Microsoft."

The CloudHealth platform offers several key features for managing Azure RIs:

Virtual machine purchase recommendations : Users can apply one or more filters -- including subscription, machine series, and region -- to target a specific subset of their infrastructure for an RI quote.

: Users can apply one or more filters -- including subscription, machine series, and region -- to target a specific subset of their infrastructure for an RI quote. Pricing metrics : A "payback period" helps calculate the exact number of months it takes to see a price benefit, assuming 100% usage. This metric mitigates risk by identifying how long you must actually use a reservation in order to break even.

: A "payback period" helps calculate the exact number of months it takes to see a price benefit, assuming 100% usage. This metric mitigates risk by identifying how long you must actually use a reservation in order to break even. Validate savings: CloudHealth enables customers to recognize savings from purchasing RIs, compared to running virtual machines on-demand.

CloudHealth enables customers to recognize savings from purchasing RIs, compared to running virtual machines on-demand. Amortization: The platform provides a report on how the one-time upfront cost is distributed over the useful life of the RI.

The platform provides a report on how the one-time upfront cost is distributed over the useful life of the RI. Utilization: CloudHealth delivers insights into the usage of RIs over time, in order to identify RIs that are underutilized.

Venkat Gattamneni, Director of Product Marketing, Microsoft Corp. said, "Reserving VMs in advance alongside Azure Hybrid Benefits saves customers up to 82 percent on compute costs. With RIs, our enterprise customers see great benefit in being able to budget and forecast better, as well as getting prioritized compute capacity. We are thrilled that CloudHealth enables them to take advantage of this value by further simplifying RI management."

To learn more about how CloudHealth optimizes Azure environments, visit our website.

Related Resource:

About CloudHealth Technologies

CloudHealth is the trusted cloud management software platform used to accelerate business transformation in the cloud. CloudHealth solutions and services help organizations drive efficiency through a cohesive cloud strategy based on integrated reporting, active policy management and strategic recommendations. The platform's insightful analytics empower operational and technical teams to have more meaningful cloud conversations that simplify the way business gets done. CloudHealth helps customers such as Amtrak, Cox Automotive, News Corp, Zendesk, Suncorp and Sumo Logic harness the full power of their cloud environments. With offices around the globe, the company is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Meritech, Sapphire Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, .406 Ventures and Sigma Prime Ventures.

For more information, visit us at www.cloudhealthtech.com or follow us @cloudhealthtech.

Contact

Lauren Palazzo, Text100 for CloudHealth

Lauren.Palazzo@text100.com

(617) 399-4909

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudhealth-technologies-announces-support-for-microsoft-azure-reserved-virtual-machine-instances-300631777.html

SOURCE CloudHealth Technologies

Related Links

www.cloudhealthtech.com

