CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Elastic Container Service

"Amazon ECS has proven to be very popular with midsize and enterprise customers as a tool to empower their application developers, while freeing them from mundane but important tasks," said Deepak Singh, Director of Compute Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "As we enable our customers to focus on more strategic differentiators, we believe CloudHealth's container module uniquely provides them with the complete visibility they need around AWS resource consumption, cost management, and being able to identify opportunities to reduce spend."

Driven by demands for greater agility, flexibility and simplicity, container adoption has spiked in the last few years with forecasts projecting more than 50 percent of new workloads in 2018 will be deployed into containers in at least one stage of the application lifecycle.[1].

"As demand for our customer data platform continues to grow, so does our use of Amazon ECS," said Tido Carriero, VP of Engineering for Segment, a CloudHealth Technologies customer. "With CloudHealth, we gain unprecedented visibility into our container environment, which enables us to optimize our clusters and significantly reduce spend on an ongoing basis."

Providing complete visibility into resource utilization, allocation and spend in Amazon ECS environments, the CloudHealth Container Module enables customers to benefit from:

Greater visibility: Draws data from Amazon ECS deployments to assign costs, groups, categories, trends and forecasts that help organizations understand the resources each service or team is consuming, enabling improved allocation.

Optimized infrastructure: Optimizes resource clusters to better right size environments and avoid waste, leading to greater accountability and savings that enable teams to be more self-governing.

Reduced spend: Creates a level of transparency that helps teams to understand current consumption patterns for capacity planning, trending and forecasting to enable users to gain more market share, while reducing spend.

CloudHealth's Container Module supports customers on all the leading orchestrators, including Kubernetes, Mesos and now Amazon ECS.

"Container adoption is growing rapidly, and organizations are turning to Amazon ECS to enable seamless deployments of containerized workloads in their IT environment," said John Purcell, VP of Products for CloudHealth Technologies. "While containers offer immense operational benefits, organizations struggle to understand consumption patterns and governance needed to make strategic decisions, allocate costs and drive accountability in these dynamic environments. The CloudHealth Container Module empowers organizations to innovate with containers, without sacrificing governance."

