CloudHealth Technologies Hires Ed Filippine as Chief Revenue Officer

"We are at an inflection point in our growth trajectory, as enterprises globally look to the cloud to transform their business," said Tom Axbey, President and CEO of CloudHealth Technologies. "That is why I am thrilled Ed is joining the team. His background of driving highly successful revenue operations will be a significant value-add as we enter the next stage of expansion and continue to be laser focused on creating the best possible customer value and experience."

Filippine comes to CloudHealth Technologies from Carbon Black, where he spent five years as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Operations, taking the company from double-digit to triple-digit revenue growth. Bringing deep SaaS and channel expertise, Filippine is known for being a strong cross-functional leader, committed to customer success and operational excellence. Prior to Carbon Black, he held executive leadership positions at Vertica Systems, an HP Company, Acronis, and EMC Corporation.

"The cloud presents limitless growth opportunities on a global scale and CloudHealth Technologies is leading the way," said Filippine. "Not only is the company known for offering the industry's most trusted cloud management platform that is truly differentiated in the market, the management team is world-class. I am proud to be joining such an extraordinary organization."

"We've had the pleasure of working with Ed over the past five years at Carbon Black, where he built a highly scalable and efficient go-to-market strategy," said Alex Kurland, Partner at Kleiner Perkins. "Ed is a proven leader who understands the nuances of scaling a hyper-growth SaaS company and we believe he's the perfect person to help take CloudHealth to new heights."

Filippine is the latest addition the leadership team, which added Chief Product Officer Greg Nicastro in January and Tom Axbey in September.

