CloudHealth Technologies Named a Leader in Cloud Cost Monitoring and Optimization by Independent Research Firm

Forrester notes in the report, "Beyond cloud cost management, CloudHealth Technologies aspires to be categorized as a multicloud management and governance platform for IT. To support governance, CloudHealth's platform is built around a robust policy engine that provides templatized workflows for policy creation with a unique embedded quality assurance process. Additionally, CloudHealth's platform enables users to purchase AWS Reserved Instances directly through its interface. Also unique to CloudHealth is its Google Cloud Platform support which is currently in beta."

In the report, Forrester evaluated nine vendors on their cloud cost monitoring and optimization solutions for enterprises. The criteria is grouped into three sections: current offering, strategy and market presence. These buckets encompass several more specific factors, including cloud platform resources supported; cloud service administration and governance; cloud monitoring; cost optimization; support services; platform experience and SLAs; integrations and APIs; product vision; market approach; partner ecosystem; commercial model; number of customers; product revenue; and market share.

As the world's most trusted cloud management platform, CloudHealth is known for optimizing cloud cost, usage, performance and security, while providing the highest levels of data integrity. That is why more than 3,000 organizations globally rely on CloudHealth to manage over $5B in combined cloud spend.

"As organizations move further along the maturity curve of cloud computing, being able to align cloud cost and usage to business outcomes becomes critical to success," said Joe Kinsella, Founder and CTO, CloudHealth Technologies. "Not only does the introduction of this Wave indicate, in our opinion, the growing need for Cloud Cost Monitoring and Optimization solutions, we think the fact we were named a leader with the top score in the market presence category further validates the value we are providing to our customers in this area."

For more information on the report, please visit: http://go.cloudhealthtech.com/ar-forrester-wave-cloud-cost-monitoring-and-optimization.html?utm_source=cht&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=forrester-wave-may2018

1. Forrester Research: The Forrester Wave™: "Cloud Cost Monitoring and Optimization, Q2 2018," Lauren E. Nelson, with Glenn O'Donnell, William McKeon-White and Peggy Dostie; May 30, 2018

About CloudHealth Technologies

CloudHealth is the trusted cloud management software platform used to accelerate business transformation in the cloud. CloudHealth solutions and services help organizations drive efficiency through a cohesive cloud strategy based on integrated reporting, active policy management and strategic recommendations. The platform's insightful analytics empower operational and technical teams to have more meaningful cloud conversations that simplify the way business gets done. CloudHealth helps customers such as Amtrak, Cox Automotive, News Corp, Zendesk, Suncorp and Sumo Logic harness the full power of their cloud environments. With offices around the globe, the company is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Meritech, Sapphire Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, .406 Ventures and Sigma Prime Ventures.

For more information, visit us at www.cloudhealthtech.com or follow us @cloudhealthtech.

CONTACT: Lauren Palazzo, Text100 for CloudHealth, Lauren.Palazzo@text100.com, (617) 399-4909

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudhealth-technologies-named-a-leader-in-cloud-cost-monitoring-and-optimization-by-independent-research-firm-300656534.html

SOURCE CloudHealth Technologies

Related Links

http://www.cloudhealthtech.com

