CloudHedge Technologies Raises Funding From NTT DATA

PUNE, India, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudHedge Technologies today announced it raised funding from NTT DATA Corporation, Japan. CloudHedge's technology agnostic platform brings automation and intelligence to enterprises in their digital journey to modernize applications. In addition, CloudHedge has grown multi-fold in containers, Kubernetes and cloud ecosystems around the globe.

CloudHedge's Discover and Application Xray provides an accurate picture of applications' landscape in an enterprise datacentre, and gives recommendations making it easy to make informed decisions about the digital journey using structured, real data of enterprise applications. CloudHedge's Transform module refactors applications, and automatically creates lean containers. Furthermore, clients can choose their preferred cloud to seamlessly deploy applications and make them highly available using the CloudHedge Cruize module. The benefit of CloudHedge's Discover and Application Xray, is what might take months to discover, refactor and migrate applications to the cloud, CloudHedge performs within days to further reduce time, cost and effort.

"CloudHedge is the leader in automated, intelligent application discovery/refactoring/containerization space. The partnership with NTT DATA as well as the funding enables the evolution of the CloudHedge platform," said Abhijit Joshi, Co-Founder, and CEO. "This partnership will also allow expansion of offerings in multiple geographies with NTT DATA to support increased client and product demands. CloudHedge accelerates the growth of many customers to take advantage of cloud-native technologies like containers and Kubernetes in their modernization initiatives."

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com.

CloudHedge transforms clients' business, operating and technology models to be cloud-ready through its innovative suite of tools – Discover, Transform and Cruize. CloudHedge assists clients to:

Envision, build and run efficient businesses in cloud,

Modernizes monolithic applications to cloud-native by leveraging automated re-factoring and containerization technology

Headquartered in India, with a global presence in Singapore, Netherlands, and U.S., CloudHedge has deep partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, RedHat and IBM Cloud.

