CloudHedge's App Modernization Tools are now Red Hat Container Certified

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudHedge Inc , announced that its automated app modernization tools - Discoverä, Transformä and Cruizeä are now Red Hat Container Certified. Enterprises with their apps on Red Hat Enterprise Linux can be modernized using automation tools of CloudHedge with quicker and easier deployment on Red Hat OpenShift.

"We are excited to join the Red Hat Connect Partner Program and completed the Red Hat Container certification. Our strength in providing automated containerization tools for Red Hat's ecosystem can help deliver enhanced value and benefits to our mutual customers across the globe," says Abhijit Joshi, CEO - CloudHedge Inc.

"We're pleased to welcome CloudHedge as part of the Red Hat cloud-native ecosystem. Their technology can now be used as certified containers on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift. Mutual customers can benefit from the confidence of running their supported containers on the most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform and world's leading enterprise Linux platform," said Lars Herrmann, senior director of Technology Partnerships at Red Hat.

"Red Hat Container certification brings peace of mind to our customers who will get transparency and provenance for container images from a trusted source. This gives customers the confidence to use our products while modernizing their apps. In addition, the container certification demonstrates that the app modernization tools from CloudHedge meet high standards of security and supportability," says Sameer Karmarkar, CTO - CloudHedge Inc.

About CloudHedge

CloudHedge transforms clients' business, operating and technology models to be cloud-ready through its innovative suite of tools – Discoverä, Transformä and Cruizeä. CloudHedge assists clients to:

Envision, build and run efficient businesses in cloud,

Modernize monolithic applications to cloud-native by leveraging automated re-factoring and containerization technology

Headquartered in India, with a global presence in Singapore, Netherlands, and US, CloudHedge has deep partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, Red Hat, Oracle, and IBM Cloud.

