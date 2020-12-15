Cloudhouse Technologies acquires UpGuard Core to help customers find and fix infrastructure compliance and change management issues

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudhouse Technologies, the leader in application compatibility packaging solutions, has acquired UpGuard Core, from third-party risk and attack surface management platform UpGuard Inc. UpGuard Core will now be known as Cloudhouse Guardian, joining Cloudhouse's Application Compatibility Packaging solution to offer customers the unique capability to find, manage and resolve infrastructure and application compatibility, configuration and compliance issues.

Cloudhouse Guardian provides instant visibility of an entire IT infrastructure and automates compliance and configuration drift management. Cloudhouse can therefore now offer customers the opportunity to use this new capability to find out what they have in their estate, identify what's out of date and non-compliant and automatically achieve compliance by aligning with best practice configuration.

Customers can then address incompatible applications using Cloudhouse's core packaging solution, with Cloudhouse Guardian continuing to monitor changes that have happened to trap configuration drift.

The addition of Cloudhouse Guardian to the Cloudhouse family builds on the company's deep experience of helping customers resolve instances of non-compliance.

Cloudhouse founder and CEO, Mat Clothier said: "Our customers often face a battle simply understanding what they have in their IT estate before they are able to pin-point where the compliance challenges are. Cloudhouse is now able to help customers with that discovery journey."

Cloudhouse Guardian is already being used by major enterprises globally including: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASA, AT&T and Rackspace to monitor and manage their IT infrastructure.

"This has been a record-breaking year for our team, our highest year in sales yet," said Alan Sharp-Paul, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of UpGuard. "With the rapid growth of our security offerings we are pleased to have found a great home for Core and are looking forward to the development of this product under Cloudhouse, while we continue to cement our position as leaders in the third-party risk management space."

Clothier added: "The launch of Cloudhouse Guardian is an important step in our development, allowing us to offer our customers a wider set of capabilities that build on our core skills. This is a hugely exciting time for Cloudhouse. Having just been named the 13th Fastest Growing Technology Company in the UK by Deloitte, we are eager to build on that and Cloudhouse Guardian will be important to our continued growth."

Cloudhouse Chairman Gavin Chapman commented: "This is another important step in Cloudhouse's global growth plans and adds significant customers and scale to our existing operations in the important US market as well as increasing our position in Europe and APAC.

"Cloudhouse expects to further leverage the combined high quality capabilities to help us continue to increase our market share globally."

About Cloudhouse:

Based in London and founded in 2010 and used by hundreds of enterprises across all sectors globally, Cloudhouse frees enterprises from running unsupported Windows and Citrix platforms by making otherwise incompatible applications run on the newest platforms – whether they run on-premises or in the cloud.

Recently announced as one of the UK's Fastest Growing Technology Companies by Deloitte, Cloudhouse is also the Preferred Partner globally for the AWS End of Support Migration Programme for Windows Servers (EMP), as well as a migration partner for Microsoft's Windows Virtual Desktop. Cloudhouse is relied upon by a number of Government departments as well as organizations across all sectors including the National Australia Bank, Experian, Royal Mail and Transport for London.

About UpGuard

UpGuard helps businesses manage cybersecurity risk. UpGuard's integrated risk platform combines third-party risk management, security questionnaires, and threat intelligence capabilities to give businesses a full and comprehensive view of their attack surface.

Cloudhouse Technologies Ltd, 56 Wood Lane, London, UK W12 7SB / +44 (0) 203 51 51 505, www.cloudhouse.com | [email protected]

SOURCE Cloudhouse