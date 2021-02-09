cloudHQ Connects Gmail to Sheets with Latest Product Release

By exporting Gmail to Sheets, entrepreneurs and businesses can:

Parse order, return, and shipping notifications.

Parse and save invoices and receipts for easy processing by your accountant.

Extract phone numbers, email addresses, location data, and order preferences from orders, returns, or other regular emails.

Filter notifications from other communication services such as support chats, social media, error reports, system notifications, or field reports.

Create custom parsing rules to extract exactly the right data and instead of simply "all text from an email."

"If your business receives a specific type of email all the time, and you use Gmail as your email provider, Export Gmail to Google Sheets is a powerful tool you can use to automate and improve how you respond to those emails," Assaraf said.

Export Gmail to Google Sheets by cloudHQ has a free Basic Plan and a premium plan. The Basic Plan limits you to 50 parsed emails per month, whereas the Premium Plan is unlimited. It's the latest addition to cloudHQ's library of over 70 free email management Chrome extensions .

cloudHQ, LLC is located in San Francisco, California, with a distributed team of just under 10 people, all working remotely.

