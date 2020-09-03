cloudHQ Curates 10 Free Remote Learning Apps for Back-To-School

To learn more, we reached out to cloudHQ's CMO, Naomi Assaraf, for her thoughts on the upcoming school year.

"It's really unprecedented, what we're seeing," Ms. Assaraf noted. "But many of the problems that arise as part of the remote learning revolution are not new problems, per se: we're dealing with old problems on a new scale. Crises of time management, now, crises of remote communication. And there are tools to deal with these crises. We happen to have created a lot of those tools.

"If you're looking to send colleagues or students digital instructions—and faster than before—then Screencast Recording, Gmail Screenshot, or even Free Video Email for Gmail are perfect solutions. If you're a teacher trying to keep up with the huge influx of emails and digital communication, you'll be looking at Sort Gmail Inbox, Gmail Meeting Scheduler, Gmail Copilot, or Export Emails to Sheets for automated ways to save time and energy.

"And if you're looking for new ways to engage digitally, a lot of teachers are taking advantage of Email Signature Generator as a way to include test date reminders for students and parents in their emails; many are using Free Online Polls and Surveys to generate feedback about new tools; and there's a lot of attention on MailKing, our mass email campaign manager, for sending out well-formatted mass communications.

"We spoke to teachers about what they most need during this time, and about what the problems were last spring. We've used that feedback to create this list of resources."

A veteran of digital innovation, cloudHQ boasts over 70 free email management Chrome extensions in its library. And in a digital age that has just pressed the fast-forward button, it may be high time to give some a whirl.

