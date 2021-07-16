cloudHQ Releases New Way to Manage Online Sales From Your Phone with "Emails to Sheets"

For businesses that require more complex email parsing, cloudHQ's wizard can be accessed from desktop to perform useful operations like:

Back up a Gmail label to Google Sheets Extract information from the body of emails to Google Sheets (like booking / sales confirmations, price, client, etc.) Build an email list by extracting all contact information in a user's Gmail account, where contact profile enrichment is applied Identify all bounced email addresses Track email campaigns sent from that Gmail account (works well with cloudHQ's email marketing software called Mailking.io) Parse Google Alerts

"Everyone has information in their emails that they need," said Senad Dizdar, founder and CEO and cloudHQ. "We've found that viewing that information in a spreadsheet increases effectivity, and helps reduce unnecessary distractions that naturally comes with email."

Export Emails to Google Sheets has a free basic plan that includes 50 email exports per month, a Premium plan with up to 200,000 email exports per month, and a Premium Plus account subscription that includes an unlimited amount of email exports to sheets.

cloudHQ, LLC is located in San Francisco, California, with a distributed team of just under 10 people, all working remotely.

SOURCE cloudHQ

Related Links

https://cloudhq.net

