CloudIBN Launches Identity and Access Management (IAM) Offerings to Help Businesses Stay Safe

PUNE, India, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudIBN is proud to announce the launch of its Identity and Access Management offerings. This suite of IAM products will help businesses ensure that their data remains secure, while also providing an efficient way to manage user access control across the organization.

Identity and Access Management - CloudIBN

Given the ever-increasing dependence of businesses on digital processes, identity and access management solutions have become a mission-critical component for safeguarding applications, data, and services. CloudIBN offers holistic IAM solutions that cover all aspects ranging from user authentication and authorization to single sign-on (SSO) capabilities, multi-factor authentication (MFA), role-based access control, audit trails, etc. CloudIBN experts understand the industry's compliance requirements and tailor identity and access management solutions accordingly. CloudIBN believes in providing comprehensive yet simple solutions that are easy to implement without disrupting existing operations.

CloudIBN team leverages its experience in managing large scale implementations across verticals such as healthcare, finance etc. to develop solutions that ensure businesses can manage their digital assets safely and remotely.

Cloud-based Identity and Access Management (IAM) deployment is now the most popular option for businesses when it comes to identity lifecycle management. This technology can provide enterprises with the right governance, control, and scalability to meet their needs across the organization, in real time. With cloud-based IAM, businesses are better equipped to manage identities with more security and accuracy, protecting their data assets from malicious actors.

The identity and access management ( https://www.cloudibn.com/identity-and-access-management/ ) offerings by CloudIBN cover:

Single Sign-On (SSO)

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

Identity Brokering

Adaptive Authentication

Directory Services

Provisioning And Deprovisioning

Reverse and Forward Proxy

"As number of identities increase in any business, managing these rapidly growing identities become critical," says Mr. Ajay Mehta, CEO and Founder of CloudIBN. "Ever growing cloud adoption, machine identities and number of partners (vendors, hybrid workers, outsourced / offshore teams, etc.) along with incremental breaches make it very important for enterprises to focus on IAM and CloudIBN helps manage all these identities in a safe and efficient manner."

By partnering with CloudIBN for Identity and Access Management solutions, businesses, corporate IT and security departments stand to benefit with:

Ease of user sign-up and management processes

Improve IT efficiency by streamlining authentication processes

Reduce security risks, improve data protection and privacy compliance

Ease of information management and sharing and more

In addition to IAM services, CloudIBN also offers cloud infrastructure and managed services, Active Directory & Azure AD support services, Microsoft Enterprise Mobility & Security Services, Azure/AWS Security Services, Cloud Security Assessments & Compliances, Managed Firewalls & IPS, Endpoint & XDR Protection Platforms, Vulnerability Assessments & Penetration Testing as well as SIEM Services. CloudIBN team of certified specialists can help secure organizations and ensure compliance with industry best practices and standards. CloudIBN also provides regular maintenance and monitoring services to identify potential threats before they become dangerous. With CloudIBN's comprehensive security solutions, clients can rest assured that their business is protected from the latest cyber threats.

CloudIBN invites organizations to experience the power of CloudIBN Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions today. Contact us to find out more.

About CloudIBN:

CloudIBN is a trusted partner for cloud-based solutions. With over 22 years of experience, CloudIBN's expert certified team has successfully helped numerous organizations around the world adopt and secure their public (Azure/AWS) and private cloud infrastructure.

CloudIBN's commitment to quality is demonstrated through ISO 9001:2015 & 27001:2013 certifications, as well as partnerships with leading technology giants such as Microsoft Azure and AWS. CloudIBN's in-depth knowledge and expertise concerning these platforms make us a reliable go-to source for businesses looking to fully optimize the advantages that come with switching to the cloud.

