Cloudify Unveils New Multi-Cloud Orchestration Capabilities to Eliminate Automation Overflow to Enable Cloud Modernization

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudify , the leading Service Orchestration and Automation Platform, today announced its latest 5.1 product release which aims to take one step further to permanently remove silos and roadblocks that are consistently associated with migration to the public cloud.

With several incentives for migrating to public cloud, a vast number of organizations are veering towards adopting 'hybrid cloud' practices which in turn create unforeseen challenges for on-premise infrastructure. Cloudify aims to solve these challenges via the creation of silo-free public cloud/native cloud environments.

Announcing Cloudify 5.1 marks the rise of a new generation of the Cloudify platform, which aims to further help migrating companies solve challenges faced when adopting cloud practises for on premise infrastructure - namely by creating silo-free public cloud/cloud native environments - via out-of-the-box integrations for Kubernetes clusters (GKE, EKS, AKS, OpenShift and Kubespray), CI/CD tools (Jenkins, GitActions, and CircleCI), automation tools (AWS Cloud Formation, Azure ARM, Ansible, Terraform, and more). With this latest version of Cloudify in play, larger organizations are able finally break silos which are often flagged as the main barrier to successful transformation, saving time and cost associated with custom integration and continuous transformation

"Cloudify's version 5 release cycle allows organizations to speed up the time it takes to adopt new cloud services while implementing the same functionality on their private clouds. By integrating with existing automation and management frameworks we were able to dramatically increase cloud migration and management processes," says Ariel Dan, CEO of Cloudify. "Version 5.0 saw our first service composition technology which created the foundation for modeling a system that consists of multiple orchestration domains - this latest release sees the delivery of many out-of-the-box integrations with popular orchestration frameworks in each domain."

One of the most exciting new features presented in Cloudify's latest 5.1 release is a new service composition DSL, allowing users to turn existing templates into high level reusable environments, each serving multiple applications that share similar configurations. This represents a radical new approach to automating and governing across hybrid and public clouds - deploying a variety of tasks in hours rather than weeks, alongside cost-saving policies such as decommissioning complex services and resources.

Cloudify 5.1's new service catalog enables DevOps teams to deliver frictionless services to their end users, using a highly customizable self service portal. It gives business teams in the same organization that lack DevOps skills the ability to consume automated services, on-demand.

To learn more about Cloudify's latest release, please visit: https://cloudify.co/release-notes-5-1-2020/

Cloudify is an open source, multi-cloud orchestration platform featuring a unique 'Environment as a Service' technology that has the power to connect, automate and manage new & existing infrastructure and networking environments of entire application pipelines. Using Cloudify, DevOps teams (& infrastructure & operations groups) can effortlessly make a swift transition to public cloud and cloud-native architecture, and have a consistent way to manage all private & public environments. As a leading vendor in Gartner's 'Market Guide for Infrastructure Automation Tools', Cloudify has a track record of orchestrating application delivery as a value stream.

