Cloudiway at Google Cloud Next 2024: Introduces Game-Changing Solutions for Team Collaboration Migration

ANNECY, France, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its distinguished participation as a speaker at Google Cloud Next 2024 in Las Vegas, Cloudiway emerges as the leader in team collaboration migration.

Revolutionizing Team Collaboration Migration:

Following the launch of its new version of Google Chat collaboration tools and the availability of its APIs, Google introduces its Key Partner Detection Program in 2023, selecting Cloudiway to integrate Google Chat into its migration tool suite. First, Cloudiway developped a solution to migrate from Slack to Google Chat in autumn 2023. A second phase, completed in Q1 2024, added the Microsoft Teams to Google Chat migration scenario to support clients transitioning from Microsoft 365 to Google Workspace.

Through this program, Google continues its effort to position Google Chat as a central component of its collaboration solution. At Google Cloud Next 2024, Cloudiway introduced its cutting-edge solution. This revolutionary offering empowers businesses to embrace the modern, AI-powered capabilities of Google Chat within the Google Workspace ecosystem.

Reflecting on the Success:

Emmanuel Dreux, CEO of Cloudiway, expressed profound satisfaction following the company's participation at Google Cloud Next 2024 : "With the launch of these new features, Cloudiway stands out and showcases its innovative character. Our platform is enriched with unique functionalities, giving us a competitive edge and positioning us as a leader in innovation. This isn't the first time Cloudiway has been the first to offer a solution in the market, and we approach 2024 with the same enthusiasm and motivation to drive innovation in the collaboration tool migration market."

Continued Commitment to Digital Transformation:

As a trusted Google Cloud Partner, Cloudiway is dedicated to advancing digital transformation and fostering enhanced collaboration across industries. The company looks forward to building upon the momentum gained at Google Cloud Next 2024 and continuing to empower organizations worldwide with its transformative solutions.

About Cloudiway:

Founded in 2010, Cloudiway is a leading provider of cloud migration and enterprise coexistence solutions. Specializing in migrating mailboxes, drives, sites, and teams between various productivity and collaboration systems, Cloudiway enables seamless transitions for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation and reliability, Cloudiway serves as a trusted partner for organizations embarking on their digital transformation journey.

