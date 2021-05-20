CloudKeeper, an AWS FinOps solution, aims to onboard 150 new customers in 2021 in the US

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudKeeper, a FinOps solution by TO THE NEW - an AWS Premier Consulting partner, targets to onboard 150 customers in the USA.

CloudKeeper helps companies with a guaranteed saving of anywhere between 5% to 15% on monthly AWS bills with immediate effect, with no pre-payments or volume commitments, and without root, PEM files, or password access. Moreover, customers get free access to an AWS Cloud analytics & optimization platform for resource monitoring and management.

CloudKeeper currently helps more than 200 companies across the globe with guaranteed cost savings and cloud cost management. Some of the marquee customers of Cloudkeeper in the US include CellTrak, AllyO, FEN Learning, Mediafly, IMPLAN, and many other Enterprises, ISVs, and consumer tech companies.

According to Deepak Mittal, CEO & Co-Founder, TO THE NEW Pvt. Ltd, "We have seen an increasing demand for CloudKeeper, our AWS Cloud FinOps solutions. CloudKeeper has been successfully helping many organizations by enhancing their operational efficiency, controlling their growing cloud costs, and allowing them to make smart business decisions by making use of valuable data insights. We are seeing very high interest from our existing and potential customers as no other solution currently offers guaranteed savings on the entire AWS bill with immediate effect and without any cost or lock-in."

CloudKeeper has been helping customers navigate the complexities of the cloud by offering them transparency, visibility, and cost-savings all bundled in one unique offering while keeping the AWS account security safely in customer's hands.

About TO THE NEW

TO THE NEW is a technology services company that designs, builds & runs digital products and platforms for enterprises, SaaS, and consumer tech companies. It has been recognized by global analyst firms like Gartner, Everest, ISG, and Zinnov for its capabilities in Digital Engineering, Cloud, Data & Analytics.

