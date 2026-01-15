Cloudland at McLemore Resort Celebrates National Golf Honors for The Keep

National Acclaim for 'The Keep' Sets the Stage for a Luxury Resort Experience Defined by Culinary Excellence, Wellness, and Adventure

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Ga., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudland at McLemore Resort , the marquee Curio Collection by Hilton property perched atop Lookout Mountain in Georgia, is celebrating a series of prestigious national golf honors awarded to The Keep, the resort's acclaimed cliff-edge golf course. While these accolades reinforce McLemore's status as a top-tier golf destination, they also serve as a gateway for travelers to discover a resort defined by immersive wellness programming, culinary excellence, and outdoor adventure.

Most notably, Golfweek ranked The Keep No. 25 on its "Top 200 Resort Courses in the U.S." for 2026, marking the highest debut of any new course on the list. Sports Illustrated named The Keep "Best New Course" for 2025, and Golf Digest recognized it as runner-up for "Best New Public Course." Guests enjoy seamless access to The Keep, the award-winning Highlands Course, and the casual Cairn Short Course. However, the Cloudland experience extends far beyond the fairways.

Opened in 2024, the 245-key resort serves as the centerpiece of the destination. Each room is designed to complement the natural surroundings, featuring modern amenities, plush bedding, and private balconies or patios with breathtaking mountain views.

While golf draws many to the mountain, the resort's robust lifestyle programming keeps guests returning. The property features five exceptional dining opportunities, making it a culinary destination in its own right. Highlights include Auld Alliance, the country's first French-Scottish restaurant. Under the direction of Executive Chef Dustin Willett, Auld Alliance showcases inventive wood-fired dishes that elevate the resort's culinary portfolio. Guests can also enjoy all-day dining at Croft, casual bites at The Pocket Cafe, or seasonal cocktails at Skyside, the resort's cliff-edge poolside bar.

Beyond dining, Cloudland has introduced a series of wellness and adventure programming. The resort offers a serene spa with a cliff edge infinity pool, complimentary yoga sessions, and an annual curated Wellness Weekend designed to recharge guests. For thrill-seekers, the property acts as a gateway to outdoor adventures, including hang gliding, rock climbing, and hiking in state parks such as nearby Cloudland Canyon.

"Curio Collection by Hilton hotels are designed to be destinations unto themselves, and it's always an honor when major publications recognize them as such," said Brooke Thomas, brand leader, Curio Collection by Hilton. "Cloudland is about more than just golf; it has become a true lifestyle destination where elevated wellness, dining and outdoor activities blend to create connection and relaxation. It's a phenomenal example of the remarkable experiences Curio Collection hotels deliver."

Ideally situated for travelers from Nashville, Atlanta, Birmingham, and Chattanooga, Cloudland offers an accessible luxury escape. For more information, visit Cloudland at McLemore Resort and follow the resort on Facebook and Instagram .

Perched atop iconic Lookout Mountain in Rising Fawn, Georgia, Cloudland at McLemore Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton offers a truly inspirational experience just waiting to be discovered. With 245 guest rooms, including 21 suites, and 20,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting and event space, Cloudland presents an inspired retreat for couples, families, or groups. Cloudland's unique location highlights the unspoiled simplicity of nature. Being steps from the cliff-edge creates a surreal feeling of escape while still being only a few hours' drive or a direct flight for most visitors. Guests will enjoy a range of amenities, including five restaurants, access to three masterfully designed golf courses (The Highlands, The Keep and The Cairn short course), a full-service spa, and endless outdoor recreational opportunities to explore Lookout Mountain and surrounding areas. For more information, visit Cloudland at McLemore Resort and follow the resort on Facebook and Instagram .

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 190 individually remarkable hotels hand-picked to immerse guests in one-of-a-kind moments in the world's most sought-after destinations. Each hotel in the collection evokes a bespoke story through distinctive architecture and design, world-class food & beverage and curated experiences, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors . Experience Curio Collection by booking at curiocollection.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app . Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Curio Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/curio , and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and X .

