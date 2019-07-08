CloudM Announces Innovative CloudManager Product for Microsoft

The product empowers users across both enterprise and smaller organizations; from automating complex admin tasks for IT administrators and managers to enabling seamless collaboration for end users.

This announcement follows the news that CloudM's migration product, CloudMigrator, is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

CloudManager harnesses the migration technology of sister product CloudMigrator, meaning businesses can consolidate their administration and migration needs under one product offering, streamlining the process of data management and providing more efficient management of Office 365 licensing.

Gary Bennion, chief product officer at CloudM, said: "We are always looking for ways to improve the process of managing data across a range of cloud platforms. Allowing companies to save time and money by enabling easy user lifecycle management and domain monitoring.

"Launching CloudManager to the Microsoft market is a key development in achieving this goal and gives us the opportunity to reach a diverse range of exciting organizations that could really benefit from this technology.

"CloudM has successfully migrated more than 9 million users from 81 countries to the cloud, and it is this experience that has allowed us to innovate and combine our offering to streamline the migration and data management process.

"This feels like a natural development for the organization following the announcement that we have also launched our CloudMigrator product in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, offering the unique opportunity to integrate the two technologies.

"We're looking forward to establishing a strong base in the Microsoft space, and continuing to expand our product offering in this market."



About CloudM

CloudM is headquartered in Manchester and is a market-leading software brand that develops software to unlock the potential of Office 365. Its CloudManager and CloudMigrator products have migrated more than nine million users and 23,000 domains to the cloud and are used by over 3,000 organizations in 81 countries across the globe. CloudM employs more than 160 people in offices in Manchester, London, Belfast, Edinburgh, Maarssen and Frankfurt, as well as across its globally remote workforce.

Key sectors for the business include finance, retail, hospitality, research, education and the public sector. CloudM clients include Spotify, Netflix, Carrefour and Uber.

The company CEO is James Doggart.

For more information about CloudM visit: https://www.cloudm.co/

SOURCE CloudM