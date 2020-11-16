CloudMargin Appoints Mario Platt Vice President, Head of Information Security

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMargin, creator of the world's first and only collateral and margin management solution native to the cloud, announced today that Mario Platt has joined the firm as Vice President, Head of Information Security. Platt has 17 years of experience in technology, information security and operations.

CloudMargin Chief Operating Officer Steven Marconi said: "As we continue to grow and attract major market participants that operate within the most demanding environments and require the highest global standards of excellence, we wanted to devote additional expertise to further maturing our risk management program and information security ecosystem. We intend not only to continue meeting those high standards but to ensure that our approach to risk management instills an ethos of security for CloudMargin, our clients and even the industry. Mario's experience and philosophy are ideally suited to meet that challenge."

Platt said: "I had the opportunity to provide consulting services to CloudMargin in the past and was deeply impressed with the senior management team, as well as its strategic direction and recognition of the importance of a mature security function. CloudMargin's goal of democratising access to better collateral management tools with its cloud-native innovative solution resonated with my own approach to democratising access to security knowledge and support of the open source community. I'm delighted to join a team passionate for what they do and to provide information security leadership to all levels of this industry-leading company and to the growing client base that includes some of the largest financial institutions in the world."

Prior to joining CloudMargin, Platt provided information security and data protection consultancy services to a variety of UK-based organisations through Privacy Beacon, a firm he founded in 2018. Assignments included leading a UK government agency's digital transformation project adopting "DevOps" methodologies, acting as Director of Cyber Security for digital consultancy Broadlight Global, and creating an integrated risk management and compliance framework for online photo printing company Photobox.

Previously, he was Head of Information Security Assurance at Dixons Carphone Group, a leading multinational consumer electrical/mobile retailer and service company. In that role, he led the restructure of the function after serving as Information Security Manager for a software business within the Group.

From 2015 to 2016, Platt served as IP Security Team Leader, Operations at Three UK, a telecommunications company. In that role, he led the team responsible for managing the core network security for the firm's telecom network and provided network security support. From 2012 to 2015, Platt was Technology Security Authority for Vodafone UK, a leader in technology communications. Earlier in his career, he held a variety of roles including in penetration testing, security product management, and security engineering and operations.

Platt regularly serves as a speaker on matters of information security and DevSecOps. He has also created content and contributed to security training platforms and security conferences.

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin created the world's first cloud-based collateral management workflow tool, which has earned more than 20 industry awards and honours since 2015 for innovation and best-in-class technology. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model helps leading sell-side and buy-side financial institutions globally – including banks, brokerage and asset management firms, pension funds and insurance companies meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and reduce dramatically growing costs associated with collateral requirements. CloudMargin delivers its robust, secure platform directly as well as through outsourcers and major industry service providers. Partner to and owned by the market, CloudMargin's strategic investors include Deutsche Bank, Citi, Deutsche Börse, IHS Markit and Jefferies, as well as venture capital firm Illuminate Financial. With more than 20 integration partnerships, CloudMargin was the first collateral management solution provider to be a member of the SWIFT network, facilitating straight-through processing through settlement. For more information, visit www.cloudmargin.com.

