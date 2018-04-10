CloudMargin Attracts New US$10 Million Round of Investment Led by Leucadia National Corporation, IHS Markit

In addition, CloudMargin significantly expanded the scope of its commercial alliance with IHS Markit announced last June. This will enhance the ability of IHS Markit to provide a more seamless and comprehensive suite of collateral management services to its customers.

"CloudMargin had the foresight to disrupt the industry with an innovative collateral solution native to the cloud that is robust, agile and cost effective," said Ed Chidsey, Managing Director and head of pricing, valuations and reference data at IHS Markit. "These were key factors in our decision to not only to invest in the company, but to embrace them as a strategic commercial and technology partner as well."

"We are pleased to partner with CloudMargin in its next phase of growth," said Raphael Bejarano, Managing Director at Leucadia and Head of LVC. "The firm's deep market expertise and world-class product position CloudMargin as the preferred solution across the capital markets to manage increasingly complex collateral and margin requirements."

CloudMargin has more than doubled its client base over the past 12 months, adding global and regional asset managers, sell-side and regional banks, hedge funds and insurance brokers in Europe, the US and Asia Pacific. In addition, CloudMargin has received commitments from its first two global investment banks and expects both to be live by the end of the calendar year. This will lead to further rapid growth in this networked environment of sell-side and buy-side firms. CloudMargin has achieved 250 percent annual growth in the number of collateral agreements hosted on its award-winning platform and expects this growth to continue.

"We are delighted to have the support of LVC and IHS Markit, which bring complementary and critical value to our firm and our clients," said CloudMargin CEO Steve Husk. "This investment allows CloudMargin to continue to provide unique value in the marketplace and capitalize on the significant demand from sell-side and buy-side capital markets participants for our solution. As CloudMargin remains the only native cloud-based offering in the space, we are ever-focused on improving the platform continuously while leveraging its accessibility, pricing flexibility and community that can be harnessed only with cloud technology."

The investment will finance product development and growing connectivity to industry infrastructure. It will also help scale the company's sales, partnerships and marketing efforts in both established and new regions.

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin created the world's first cloud-based collateral management workflow tool, which has earned more than a dozen different industry awards since 2015 for innovation and best-in-class technology. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model is helping many of the leading financial institutions globally – including exchanges, brokerage firms, banks, asset management firms and insurance companies – meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and reduce costs associated with collateral requirements that are growing dramatically. CloudMargin bypasses many of the shortfalls of legacy, on-premise software, enabling clients to experience rapid implementation and access to robust and secure collateral management workflow software. For more information, visit www.cloudmargin.com.

About LVC and Leucadia

LVC is the venture investing arm of Leucadia National Corporation, a diversified holding company that invests in a broad array of businesses. Leucadia's financial services businesses and investments include investment banking and capital markets (Jefferies Group), asset management (Leucadia Asset Management), real estate (HomeFed), online provider of foreign exchange trading services (FXCM), commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing (Berkadia), and vehicle finance (Foursight Capital). Leucadia's merchant banking businesses and investments include an insurance and consumer products company (HRG Group), beef processing (National Beef), oil and gas exploration and development (Vitesse Energy and JETX Energy), automobile dealerships (Garcadia), fixed wireless broadband services in Italy (Linkem), manufacturing (Idaho Timber) and a gold and silver mine (Golden Queen).

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions.

