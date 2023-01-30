CloudMargin Wins 2023 Risk Markets Technology Award for Collateral Management & Optimisation Product of the Year

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMargin, creator of the world's first and only collateral and margin management solution native to the cloud, has won the 2023 Risk Markets Technology Award for Collateral Management & Optimisation Product of the Year. This is CloudMargin's second consecutive win and third win since 2019 in the category, marking its fifth award from Risk.net. Last month, the firm won the FOW International Award for Collateral Management Solution of the Year.

The Risk Markets Technology Awards recognise excellence in markets technology. A judging panel composed of technology users and Risk.net editors select the winners. The judges referred to the CloudMargin platform as "cutting-edge" and called it an "excellent product with a wide set of important capabilities."

CloudMargin CEO Stuart Connolly said: "We are grateful to Risk.net for recognising our platform once again as we continually deliver new enhancements and functionality that bring efficiencies to our growing client base. With the recent macroeconomic challenges globally, our buy-side and sell-side clients' collateral management challenges are only getting bigger, and they rely on us to automate, centralise and streamline their workflow and ensure they are optimising collateral allocation across the business while minimising risk. We're proud to offer the industry's most flexible collateral and margin management workflow capability, along with newly enhanced and unparalleled pre- and post-trade optimisation and analytics functionality, combined with feature-rich reporting tools that drive improved financial performance."

For the year ending December 31, CloudMargin's platform saw $1.5 trillion exchanges in collateral; helped clients with more than 800,000 margin calls; managed more than $750 billion in daily inventory loaded on the platform; was accessed by clients in more than 50 countries; and introduced nearly 900 enhancements to features and functionality.

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin created the world's first cloud-based collateral management workflow tool, which has earned more than 25 industry awards and honours since 2015 for innovation and best-in-class technology. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model helps leading sell-side and buy-side financial institutions globally – including banks, brokerage and asset management firms, pension funds and insurance companies meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and reduce dramatically growing costs associated with collateral requirements. CloudMargin delivers its robust, secure platform directly as well as through outsourcers and major industry service providers. Partner to and owned by the market, CloudMargin's strategic investors include Deutsche Bank, Citi, Deutsche Börse, IHS Markit and Jefferies, as well as venture capital firm Illuminate Financial. CloudMargin was the first collateral management solution provider to be a member of the SWIFT network, facilitating straight-through processing through settlement. For more information, visit www.cloudmargin.com.

