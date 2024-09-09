CloudMasonry Announces Salesforce RLM Focus

Top Salesforce Consulting firm CloudMasonry announces the expansion of its Salesforce CPQ Consulting Practice with an additional focus on Salesforce Revenue Lifecycle Management (RLM).

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMasonry, a leading provider of Salesforce consulting and digital transformation services, is excited to announce the expansion of its Salesforce Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) consulting practice to include specialized consulting services for Salesforce Revenue Lifecycle Management (RLM) consulting . This move aligns with CloudMasonry's commitment to helping clients embrace digital transformation and accelerate business growth.

Salesforce RLM offers an end-to-end solution for automating and optimizing the entire quote-to-cash process, empowering businesses to manage revenue more effectively. With integrated tools for billing, contract lifecycle management, and dynamic revenue orchestration, companies can now achieve greater accuracy, reduce time-to-cash, and optimize customer experience across all revenue models—from one-time sales to complex subscription and usage-based billing.

"We are thrilled to expand our CPQ consulting services to focus on Salesforce RLM," said Peter Ryan, CEO of CloudMasonry. "The need for agile revenue management has never been greater, and Salesforce RLM empowers businesses to accelerate deal velocity, streamline billing, and improve customer satisfaction. Our expanded services will help companies harness the full potential of Salesforce's AI-driven revenue lifecycle platform."

About Salesforce Revenue Lifecycle Management

Salesforce RLM is a comprehensive solution designed to manage every stage of the revenue process, from product configuration and pricing to billing and contract management. Leveraging AI, Salesforce RLM offers tools to improve accuracy, reduce administrative burden, and increase operational efficiency. Key features include dynamic revenue orchestration, automated billing, contract lifecycle management, and advanced analytics for real-time decision-making.

About CloudMasonry

CloudMasonry is a full-service Salesforce consulting firm that partners with businesses of all sizes to maximize the value of their Salesforce investments. With expertise spanning the entire digital transformation journey, CloudMasonry delivers tailored solutions designed to drive business growth through best-in-class technology and practices.

CloudMasonry Website: https://cloudmasonry.com

Salesforce RLM: https://www.salesforce.com/sales/revenue-lifecycle-management/

