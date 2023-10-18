CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMasonry announces the launch of its dedicated CPQ Practice, supporting both Salesforce CPQ and Salesforce Industries CPQ.

By leveraging their existing expertise in Salesforce's configure / price / quote functionality, the goal is to help organizations maximize the value driven through their quote-to-cash solutions.

"With the launch of our CPQ Practice, we have a dedicated team of certified Salesforce CPQ consultants with industry-specific experience, which means we can bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table when working with clients," states Peter Ryan, CloudMasonry CEO.

Leading the charge as CloudMasonry's CPQ Practice Lead is Nikolaus Sappie who brings a collective decade of experience in Salesforce architecture, industry knowledge, sales and revenue operations, and CPQ solution design.

"CloudMasonry's CPQ Practice is meant to help customers transform their quote-to-cash process so they can optimize revenue generation, ensure accurate quoting, and effectively manage customer contracts and billing," said Nikolaus Sappie, CPQ Practice Lead at CloudMasonry.

"We are a strong team of specialized individuals looking to help organizations grow through the power of CPQ."

For clients looking to implement or optimize their use of Salesforce CPQ or Industries CPQ, CloudMasonry's CPQ practice offers new implementations, platform enablement and advancement, CPQ blueprinting and comparisons, along with ongoing training and support.

ABOUT CLOUDMASONRY

CloudMasonry is a full-service Salesforce consulting firm with a focus on maximizing the value of investments made in the Salesforce ecosystem. With service offerings covering the entire digital transformation journey, CloudMasonry partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver best-in-class business outcomes.

