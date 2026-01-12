CloudMasonry Launches Data & AI Practice Under Leadership of Landon Harris

Leading Salesforce consulting partner expands cross-cloud capabilities to help clients harness data, AI and analytics to drive transformation and growth.

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMasonry (website: https://cloudmasonry.com ) today announced the formal launch of its Data & AI Practice , and the appointment of Landon Harris as Practice Lead. This strategic initiative bolsters CloudMasonry's mission to serve as a full-service Salesforce consulting firm by bringing advanced data, analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to its clients.

"As businesses look to stay ahead in an AI-driven world, data and intelligence are at the core of transformation," said Peter Ryan, CEO of CloudMasonry. "Our new Data & AI Practice, guided by Landon's leadership, empowers clients to unlock the value of data and turn AI innovation into real-world impact, delivering smarter outcomes."

Why This Matters

CloudMasonry has long been recognized for its deep expertise across the Salesforce ecosystem, including Agentforce Sales (Sales Cloud), Agentforce Service (Service Cloud), Marketing Cloud and Data 360 (Data Cloud) . With the evolution of the market — where generative AI, embedded analytics, real-time data orchestration and modern data platforms are reshaping business models — CloudMasonry's next growth chapter is centered on helping clients leverage data and AI at scale.

What the Data & AI Practice Will Deliver

The new practice will offer a suite of services including:

Data strategy, governance and architecture: helping clients define how data assets are structured, managed and leveraged.

Cross-cloud integration: connecting Salesforce with modern data platforms (e.g., Data 360 (Data Cloud), Snowflake, etc.), enabling unified data and AI-driven workflows.

Advanced analytics and business intelligence: transforming raw data into actionable insights, dashboards and decision-platforms.

AI/ML advisory and implementation: designing use cases, building models, operationalizing predictions and embedding intelligence into processes.

Intelligent Document Processing: Leveraging technologies like Mulesoft Intelligent Document Processing to automate the extraction and transformation of unstructured data, feeding insights directly into the data and AI ecosystem.

Client enablement and training: empowering teams to adopt a data-driven culture, upskill in AI, and maintain momentum.

These services align with CloudMasonry's overarching promise to not only implement technology, but to partner through the full lifecycle of transformation.

Meet Landon Harris – Data & AI Practice Lead

Landon Harris brings more than 15 years of experience in CRM, data strategy, analytics transformation, and AI enablement to his role as Practice Lead for Data & AI at CloudMasonry. Over the past two years with CloudMasonry, Landon has helped clients design and implement intelligent data platforms that turn information into insight and strategy into measurable results.

In his new role, Landon will lead the firm's Data & AI Practice — shaping its vision, developing go-to-market offerings, and guiding clients in applying AI to achieve meaningful business transformation.

"Our clients aren't just looking to adopt AI — they're looking to achieve meaningful outcomes," said Landon Harris. "We're focused on delivering solutions that connect strategy, data, and technology to help them transform how they operate and compete."

What Clients Can Expect Next

In the coming months, CloudMasonry will unveil new data & AI frameworks, accelerate client delivery in this domain, and publish thought leadership to help organizations navigate the evolving AI landscape. Early engagements will focus on industries such as financial services, technology and consumer brands, leveraging the firm's established cross-cloud and industry-vertical experience.

About CloudMasonry

CloudMasonry is a full-service Salesforce consulting firm committed to guiding clients through digital transformation and helping them define, realize and scale their cloud-based business solutions. With expertise across Marketing Cloud, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Revenue Cloud, Data & AI and industry-specific solutions, CloudMasonry partners with organizations of all sizes to modernize operations and accelerate business growth.

For more information, visit https://cloudmasonry.com .

SOURCE CloudMasonry