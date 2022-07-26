Cloudmellow Expands Into the Atlanta Market through the Acquisition of Award Winning Website Design and Digital Marketing Company, The Creative Momentum

The Creative Momentum was founded in 2012 and is an award winning website design company with capabilities surrounding creative, UI/UX, website design and development, mobile applications, software development and search engine marketing. In 2017 & 2018 The Creative Momentum was an INC. 5000 recipient and recently recognized as one of the 30 most reputable solution providers by CIO Review Magazine. Since inception TCM has enlisted a magnitude of high-profile clients ranging from mid-size businesses to Fortune 50 clients. TCM delivers services to a robust list of companies mostly held within the health, education, finance and non-profit sectors. "This aquisition, along with the previous acquisitions of Primary360 & Media Mix is a collaborative strategy to bolster services, join people and provide exceptional expertise to our clients. We are competitive by nature, but will allow our work to speak for us," stated founders Shreyans Jain & Vijay Konda.

Principles of The Creative Momentum will stay on board along with the talented team of individuals they employ. The Creative Momentum will become a Cloudmellow company officially on July 21, 2022 and will adopt the name Cloudmellow. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Michael White, the President and co-founder and Carl Widdowson, the CEO and founder of The Creative Momentum stated, "We knew this was the right acquisition, with the right people. We all have a passion and understanding that everyone we serve has a common goal. That goal is to better serve our clients with additional services, create a return on investment for them, and have customer loyalty. We are excited to integrate and get to work."

About Cloudmellow

Cloudmellow is a full-service technology and digital marketing company headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices in Jacksonville, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; India. In addition, Cloudmellow owns Primary360, a Boston, Massachusetts marketing company best known for its award-winning creative work in the real estate marketing space. With more than 100+ employees, Cloudmellow offers Digital Marketing strategy, website design & development, search engine optimization, lead generation, creative, branding, content and social media related services. To learn more get in touch at https://cloudmellow.com/get-in-touch/

SOURCE Cloudmellow