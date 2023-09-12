CloudMellow Makes The 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMellow, a results-driven digital marketing solutions provider for enterprises, announced its first-ever inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Seeing more than a 461% growth year-over-year, the company rocketed into the 1276th spot on the list overall, and No. 103 in the Southwest regionals spot.

CloudMellow's inclusion in the list comes hot on the heels of rapid growth that accelerated substantially in the past two years, broadening the company's capabilities to include a wide array of enterprise-level digital marketing services, including branding, website design, digital marketing, application & product development, hosting and managed services.

"Inc. Magazine is a prestigious brand that seeks out the most exciting and promising private companies in the US landscape, and so we're excited to have been noticed and included on this year's Inc. 5000 list," said Shreyans Jain, Founder. "It's really a testament to the incredibly talented employees we've assembled, as well as our visionary leadership team, all of whom have developed an innovative and best-of-class methodology for identifying an enterprise's marketing needs and positioning the right people to attack that need efficiently."

The company's admittance into Inc. 5000 list comes shortly after its latest acquisition, Chicago-based Idea Marketing Group. The addition complements a string of recent acquisitions, including those of The Creative Momentum and Primary360.

The Inc. 5000 list is released annually by Inc. Magazine, and CloudMellow ranked 1276 out of a fiercely competitive landscape of companies that, in previous years, has included some of the most recognized brands in the world, such as Microsoft, Intuit, Facebook, Zappos, Under Armour, and many others. The Inc. 5000 list has often served as the first source of national recognition for many honorees.

About CloudMellow

CloudMellow is an enterprise solutions provider offering branding, website design, digital marketing, application & product development, hosting, and managed services to companies of all sizes across an array of industries and verticals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices in Jacksonville, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; India and now Chicago, Illinois. In addition, CloudMellow owns Primary360, a Boston, Massachusetts digital marketing company best known for its award-winning branding and creative work in the Multi-family marketing space, and The Creative Momentum, an award-winning enterprise website design and managed services company. To learn more visit https://CloudMellow.com/

