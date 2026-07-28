CloudMoyo Named a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner, Strengthening Enterprise AI Solutions and Data Modernization Capabilities

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMoyo, an AI-first digital engineering and managed services company, has announced it has been named a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner, a designation recognizing partners with demonstrated capabilities in delivering Microsoft Fabric and analytics solutions.

As organizations prepare for AI, many are also rethinking the data platforms that support it. Microsoft Fabric brings together data engineering, analytics, real-time intelligence, Fabric IQ, and AI into a unified platform, helping enterprises modernize legacy environments and establish a trusted foundation for AI. As a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner, CloudMoyo helps customers accelerate this journey, from migrating legacy BI platforms to building unified, AI-ready data estates, automating business processes, and driving forward-looking planning with Fabric Planning and Agentic AI.

CloudMoyo combines its Microsoft Fabric expertise with reusable IP, accelerators, and implementation frameworks. Post this

CloudMoyo combines its Microsoft Fabric expertise with reusable IP, accelerators, and implementation frameworks that help customers modernize faster. Its portfolio includes the CloudMoyo AI Framework (CAF), an agentic AI solution suite, and industry-focused accelerators that support migration, analytics modernization, AI adoption, and managed services. These capabilities are backed by Microsoft-recognized Fabric expertise and delivery experience.

"Ninety days ago, after we attended Fabcon 2026, we set a bold target to become a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner. What followed was focused, disciplined execution, guided by our FORTE values," says Manish Kedia, CEO and Co-Founder of CloudMoyo. "This achievement reflects our continued investment in Microsoft Fabric expertise and strengthens our ability to help customers modernize their data platforms, build AI-ready foundations, and deliver intelligent operations solutions with Microsoft's expanding Fabric ecosystem."

Microsoft echoed that momentum, pointing to what the designation signals for enterprise customers evaluating a Fabric delivery partner.

"The Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner designation recognizes partners that have invested in building deep technical expertise and proven delivery capability on Fabric," says Dipti Borkar, Vice President & GM, Azure Data, Microsoft. "As more enterprises look to unify their data and adopt agentic AI, Featured Partners like CloudMoyo help customers move with confidence, from migration, to governance, to modern operations built on Fabric."

CloudMoyo also holds Microsoft Solutions Partner designations in Data & AI and Digital & App Innovation, along with Azure Advanced Specializations, reflecting its capabilities and expertise across Microsoft technologies.

To see how CloudMoyo can accelerate your Microsoft Fabric journey, visit https://www.cloudmoyo.com/.

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About CloudMoyo

CloudMoyo is an AI-first digital engineering and managed services company that helps enterprises maximize the value of their cloud, data, and AI investments. The company moves beyond adoption to deliver sustained business outcomes by infusing AI at the core of enterprise operations, enabling automation and scalable solutions across systems. CloudMoyo partners strategically with Microsoft Fabric, Azure Cloud & AI, and Icertis Contract Intelligence to accelerate transformation, reduce risk, fast-track time to value, and operationalize AI at scale—including revitalizing underperforming or stalled implementations. Its solutions combine deep platform expertise, advanced AI capabilities, and a CoE-led managed services model to drive measurable impact. Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, CloudMoyo has delivered 400+ digital engineering engagements across manufacturing, technology, retail & CPG, healthcare, public sector, and other industries - guided by its people-centric FORTE values. Learn more at www.cloudmoyo.com.

SOURCE CloudMoyo